IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah unlocks this achievement

Written by Parth Dhall May 22, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Bumrah finished as MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) were the first side to be eliminated from the playoffs race in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The five-time champions had a torrid start, having lost their first eight matches. Notwithstanding, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was one of their top performers this season. He became only the second bowler in the IPL history to take 15 wickets in seven consecutive seasons.

Bumrah has been one of the consistent forces with the ball in the IPL.

The right-arm fast bowler has been a menace for batters both upfront and at the death.

Interestingly, only four batters have managed to rack up over 100 IPL runs versus Bumrah.

He laid the foundation of MI's five-wicket win over DC in their last league encounter, taking three wickets.

Wickets Most wickets for MI in IPL 2022

Bumrah finished as the leading run-scorer of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He picked 15 wickets from 14 matches at a remarkable average of 25.53. He recorded an economy of 7.18 in the season. Bumrah also took his maiden IPL five-wicket haul in the season (5/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders). Seamer Daniel Sams follows Bumrah on the wickets tally with 13 scalps.

Information A unique record for Bumrah

As stated, Bumrah has become only the second bowler to register 15 or more wickets in seven consecutive IPL seasons (2016: 15, 2017: 20, 2018: 17, 2019: 19, 2020: 27, 2021: 21, 2022: 15). Notably, Lasith Malinga was the first bowler to achieve this feat.

Performance Bumrah shone in the death overs

As has been the case in the past, Bumrah was the most effective in the death overs in IPL 2022. He took seven wickets at an average of just 18.28 in this phase. His economy at the death read 7.38. In the powerplay overs, Bumrah took five wickets at an average of 27.60. He fared poorly in the middle overs, having taken three wickets.

Bumrah was ineffective in the first half of IPL 2022. He took mere five wickets in the first 10 matches of the season. The MI seamer returned wicketless in seven of those matches. A crucial five-wicket haul against KKR improved his record.

Career Tenth bowler to take 140+ IPL wickets

In 2022, Bumrah became the 10th bowler to take 140+ IPL wickets. He presently has the fourth-most wickets among fast bowlers in the cash-rich league after Dwayne Bravo, Malinga, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In an IPL career spanning nearly 10 years, Bumrah has snapped up 145 wickets at an average of 23.30. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and one haul of five wickets.