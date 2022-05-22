Sports

Ligue 1 2021-22: Champions PSG's season in numbers

Written by V Shashank May 22, 2022, 04:39 pm 3 min read

PSG were crowned winners of Ligue 1 for the 10th time (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain finished the Ligue 1 2021-22 season on a high, hammering Metz 5-0 in gameweek 38. The Parisians had already sealed the league title with a 1-1 draw against Lens with four games to spare. They will face Nantes in the Trophee des Champions finale on July 31. It was an incredible run from PSG. We decode the key numbers.

PSG missed out on the league honors last season but have now won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles.

With this honor, they have gone level with St-Etienne for most wins in the professional era.

Most importantly, they had got the job done with an emphatic 16-point advantage over Marseille.

This was a good domestic season for PSG and they deserve praise.

Match PSG thrash Metz 5-0

Mbappe slotted the first goal at the 25th-minute mark. He then upped the lead for PSG courtesy of a tricky shot near the post which went past Metz's goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard. Neymar then sprung into action, chipping one over Caillard. Mbappe wasn't finished yet and scored his third post half-time. Later, Angel de Maria netted one in his final match for PSG.

Standings PSG finish with 86 points

PSG claimed 26 wins, eight draws, and four losses. They scored a league-high 90 goals. They conceded 36 goals, which is the joint-fewest alongside fifth-placed Nice. PSG finished the season with 86 points, which is 15 more than second-placed Marseille's tally of 71 points. Meanwhile, Monaco finished third in the standings with 69 points followed by Rennes (66).

Mbappe Sensational Mbappe strikes a hat-trick

With the hat-trick at Parc des Princes, Mbappe finished with 28 goals in Ligue 1, three more than Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder. The Frenchman was also involved in 17 assists, the most by any player this season. Notably, Mbappe had won his third Player of the Year award in Ligue 1 a few days back. He has also signed a new three-year deal.

Information Neymar and Messi's numbers

Neymar netted his 100th goal for PSG in what was his 144th appearance. He has raced to 69 Ligue 1 goals. In the 2021-22 season, Neymar finished with 13 goals and six assists this season. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored six goals and made 14 assists.

Feats Notable feats scripted by Mbappe

As per Opta, Mbappe has been involved in more goals in the Top 5 European leagues this season than any other player (45 - 28 goals and 17 assists). Also, he has become the first player to finish as the top scorer and top assist provider in Ligue 1. He has finished as the highest goal-scorer in Ligue 1 for the fourth consecutive time.

Duo Neymar ups his goal tally; Di Maria departs

As per Opta, Neymar is now the 5th all-time top scorer in PSG's history. He is tied with Dominique Rocheteau, who has a tally of 100 goals. Di Maria played his 295th match for Paris in all competitions. He netted 92 goals and was instrumental with 112 assists in this duration. He will be leaving PSG after having spent seven seasons.

Pochettino Pochettino grabs his third title with PSG

Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021 for an 18-month period, thereby replacing Thomas Tuchel who later joined Chelsea. The Argentine managed three titles in this duration. He led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22. Prior to that, he played a part in PSG being crowned winners in the 2020-21 Coupe de France and the 2020 Trophee des Champions.