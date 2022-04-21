Sports

250 wins for Guardiola as Manchester City manager: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022

Guardiola has sealed 250 wins as City manager (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Pep Guardiola claimed his 250th win in all competitions as Manchester City manager after his side overcame Brighton 3-0 in the Premier League. The win saw City move back to the top of the standings. Guardiola has enjoyed a dominating spell as Man City manager since taking over in 2016. 250 wins is another feather in Guardiola's cap. Here we decode the numbers.

Guardiola Quickest manager to reach the milestone

Guardiola has reached 250 wins as Man City manager in 344 matches in all competitions. As per Opta, Guardiola is now the quickest manager to reach this total with English top-flight clubs. Jose Mourinho held the record earlier (396 games). The likes of Kenny Dalglish (429), Arsene Wenger (433), and Don Revie (439) are the others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Guardiola is aiming to win the Premier League title for the fourth time.

His side has been in top form and as the season comes towards its business end, the fight for the title alongside Liverpool is gaining momentum.

After Liverpool's win over Man United, City produced the goods and this will please Guardiola.

The Spaniard is aiming to finish this season strongly.

Numbers Guardiola's numbers at Man City

Guardiola has managed 222 games in the Premier League. He has won 164 matches, besides drawing 28, and losing 30 times. Under his leadership, Man City have forwarded 541 goals, besides conceding 176. Overall, Guardiola has 250 wins, 44 draws, and 50 losses as City manager with a win percentage of 72.67. His side has scored 835 goals, besides conceding 278.

City Guardiola has helped City reach great heights

Guardiola has won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He has guided City to three Premier League titles (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21). Guardiola has also won three Manager of the Season awards. He has won two Community Shields, four Carabao Cups, and one FA Cup with City. Guardiola saw his side reach the final of the Champions League 2020-21 season.

Do you know? Man City's Premier League performance in 2021-22

Having played 32 matches in the PL this season, Man City have won 24, besides drawing five, and losing three. City have scored the second-highest number of goals (75) and conceded the fewest (20). They have 77 points and are one above Liverpool (76).