Sports

Premier League, Southampton end Man City's winning run: Records broken

Premier League, Southampton end Man City's winning run: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 01:41 am 2 min read

Man City's 12-game winning run has been halted (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Southampton put up a gutsy show versus Premier League champions Manchester City to earn a valuable point. With this 1-1 draw, City's 12-game winning run in the league came to an end. The Premier League leaders have a 12-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand. The Saints are placed 12th with 25 points in their kitty. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

City dominated the game and should have had more goals but the woodwork denied them.

Man City had 20 shots, out of which five were on target.

Credit should go to Southampton for holding out and showing great resilience.

It was a complete performance in terms of solid defensive work by the Saints, who denied City a win for the second time this season.

SOUMCI How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton the lead in the seventh minute, following a neat a one-two with Nathan Redmond. He fired the ball beyond Ederson on the bounce. Kevin De Bruyne curled a free-kick onto the head of Aymeric Laporte and the Spaniard nodded past Fraser Forster to equalize for City in the 65th minute. City hit the woodwork several times but Southampton held on.

Numbers City are unbeaten in 13 PL matches

City are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games. They have scored a staggering 35 goals in this phase, conceding just eight. Pep Guardiola's side has collected 57 points from 23 matches. This was just their third draw of the season. Southampton, who had earlier held City 0-0 in September, denied the latter a win once again. They played out their 10th draw this season.

Feats Notable feats achieved by Southampton and KDB

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Southampton are unbeaten in eight successive home games in the league. They have drawn level with Chelsea. Only Liverpool (10) enjoy a better run. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne now has 80 assists in the Premier League. He has drawn level with former Manchester United legend David Beckham. De Bruyne has achieved the feat in 197 matches (68 lesser than Beckham).

Twitter Post 500 and counting!