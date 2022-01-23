Sports

Premier League: Statistical comparison between David Beckham and De Bruyne

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne has shown his attributes in the Premier League since joining Manchester City. The star mid-fielder has been a consistent force with his assists. On Saturday, KDB's assist saw Man City equalize against Southampton in the 1-1 draw. By doing so, De Bruyne went on to match David Beckham's tally in terms of Premier League assists. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

De Bruyne has broken into the Top 10 for most assists in the Premier League.

He has been highly consistent in producing goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

This is another major achievement for KDB, who will aim to leave a mark by climbing up.

Former Manchester United star Beckham was a Premier League legend and matching his tally is quite some work.

Assists De Bruyne matches Beckham's tally

KDB has assisted as many PL goals as Beckham (80). However, De Bruyne has done so having made 68 fewer appearances in the competition. Former United legend Ryan Giggs leads the numbers in terms of assists with 162. Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103), Frank Lampard (102), Dennis Bergkamp (94), David Silva (93), Steven Gerrard (92), and James Milner (86) follow suit.

Beckham Beckham enjoyed a successful stint at United

Former Man United star Beckham made 265 appearances in the Premier League. Beckham went on to score 62 goals, besides making 80 assists. The six-time Premier League champion made 394 appearances for the club, scoring 85 times in all competitions. He won two FA Cups with United, besides one Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, and two FA Charity Shields.

KDB De Bruyne has made a solid impression

In 197 Premier League games, De Bruyne has managed to score 48 goals to date, besides his 80 assists. KDB is a three-time Premier League champion. He was adjudged the Premier League Player of the Season in 2019-20. He has already won two Playmaker awards and two Goal of the Month awards. KDB has 74 goals in 287 matches for City across competitions.

Career Beckham had a successful club career

Beckham moved to Real Madrid in 2003, and scored 20 goals for them in 155 games. He also netted 20 goals for Los Angeles Galaxy in 118 matches. He also had loan spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Beckham won trophies at every club, besides Milan. He finished his career with 129 goals from 719 matches.

Stats De Bruyne's career stats

De Bruyne made his club career debut with Genk, scoring 17 goals in 113 appearances. He made 73 appearances for Wolfsburg, scoring 20 times. He represented Werder Bremen on loan, scoring 10 times in 34 matches. He made nine appearances for Chelsea. Overall, KDB has managed 121 goals in 516 appearances at club level.