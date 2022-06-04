Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Denmark stun holders France: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 04, 2022, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Denmark beat France 2-1 Photo credit: Twitter/@EURO2024)

Denmark came from behind to beat UEFA Nations League holders France 2-1 in a crucial League A Group 1 match. France went ahead early in the second half with a goal from Karim Benzema before the Danish side returned with Andreas Cornelius netting a brace. Meanwhile, in clash of the heavyweights, Netherlands thrashed Belgium 4-1 in League A Group 4. Here are the details.

Match Denmark make a comeback to beat France

Benzema opened the scoring with a stunning effort as he cut in from the right wing before beating three defenders to score. Cornelius equalized with a volley after a neat supply from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 60th-minute substitute ran on to a long ball, firing in from a tight angle. The game had more chances as Benzema had a goal ruled out too.

Benzema Notable numbers for Benzema

As per Opta, Denmark are the 24th team against which Karim Benzema has scored with France. Only the likes of Thierry Henry (37) and Olivier Giroud (30) have done better with the French national side. Benzema has now scored 37 goals for France. As per Squawka, he has scored in five consecutive games for France.

Netherlands Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1

Netherlands thumped a sorry Belgium side 4-1 in their Nations League opener. Memphis Depay scored two superb close-range goals. Steven Bergwijn netted a long-range opener in the 40th minute. In between Memphis' two goals, Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries scored with a close-range tap-in. Michy Batshuayi got a consolation for Belgium in added time. Belgium had six shots on target but converted just one.

Duo Feats attained by Memphis and Bergwijn

In 78 matches, Memphis has now scored 41 goals for the Dutch side. Notably, only four men have scored 40+ goals for the Netherlands (50 Robin van Persie, 42 Klaas Jan Huntelaar, 40 Patrick Kluivert). Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn has scored in four consecutive games for the Netherlands. All of these goals have come in 2022. Overall, he has six goals in 19 games.