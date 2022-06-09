2021/22 Ranji Trophy: Bengal create world record in First-class cricket
Bengal and Jharkhand are currently engaged in the first quarter-final of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season. Bengal declared on 773/7 in the first innings, riding on special knocks from Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Interestingly, the rest of the seven batters also crossed the 50-run mark. This has happened for the first time in the history of First-class cricket. Here are the key stats.
Bengal openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) and Abhishek Raman (61) added 132 runs after Jharkhand elected to field. The latter and Anustup Majumdar (117) stitched a 243-run stand thereafter. Sudip Gharami slammed a mammoth 186, while Manoj Tiwary (73), Abishek Porel (68), Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Sayan Mondal (53*), and Akash Deep (53*) too registered over 50 runs each. Bengal declared on 773/7 eventually.
🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 🚨— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 8, 2022
A milestone in First-Class cricket as 9⃣ Bengal batters register 5⃣0⃣-plus scores in an innings. 🔝 👏
The team achieved this feat during the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1 clash against Jharkhand. 👍 👍 #BENvJHA
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/UDFkFRkMjB pic.twitter.com/ahW6Y3O7Gf
Bengal broke a 129-year-old First-class record. In 1893, eight batters from a touring Australian side slammed half-centuries against a combined team from Oxford and Cambridge universities in Portsmouth, England. The Australian side registered 843 in that innings.
This is the first time in the First-class history that the top nine batters of a side have scored over 50 runs each in an innings. Sudip Gharami, playing just his fifth FC game, slammed his maiden century in the format. Meanwhile, Majumdar scored his 10th century in First-class cricket. Akash Deep smashed an unbeaten 53 off just 18 balls (8 sixes).
In the first quarter-final, Bengal dismissed Jharkhand for 298 after declaring on 773/7. Virat Singh was the lone centurion (113*) for Jharkhand. Bengal opted to bat again even after gaining a massive first-innings lead. They have already extended their lead past 500 in the match. Bengal are on the verge of reaching their second semi-final in two seasons. They were the runners-up in 2019/20.