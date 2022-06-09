Sports

2021/22 Ranji Trophy: Bengal create world record in First-class cricket

2021/22 Ranji Trophy: Bengal create world record in First-class cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 09, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Bengal declared on 773/7 in the first innings

Bengal and Jharkhand are currently engaged in the first quarter-final of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season. Bengal declared on 773/7 in the first innings, riding on special knocks from Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Interestingly, the rest of the seven batters also crossed the 50-run mark. This has happened for the first time in the history of First-class cricket. Here are the key stats.

Batters All nine batters crossed the 50-run mark

Bengal openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) and Abhishek Raman (61) added 132 runs after Jharkhand elected to field. The latter and Anustup Majumdar (117) stitched a 243-run stand thereafter. Sudip Gharami slammed a mammoth 186, while Manoj Tiwary (73), Abishek Porel (68), Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Sayan Mondal (53*), and Akash Deep (53*) too registered over 50 runs each. Bengal declared on 773/7 eventually.

Twitter Post The BCCI hails Bengal's incredible effort

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 🚨



A milestone in First-Class cricket as 9⃣ Bengal batters register 5⃣0⃣-plus scores in an innings. 🔝 👏



The team achieved this feat during the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1 clash against Jharkhand. 👍 👍 #BENvJHA



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/UDFkFRkMjB pic.twitter.com/ahW6Y3O7Gf — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 8, 2022

Information Bengal breaks 129-year-old record

Bengal broke a 129-year-old First-class record. In 1893, eight batters from a touring Australian side slammed half-centuries against a combined team from Oxford and Cambridge universities in Portsmouth, England. The Australian side registered 843 in that innings.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

This is the first time in the First-class history that the top nine batters of a side have scored over 50 runs each in an innings. Sudip Gharami, playing just his fifth FC game, slammed his maiden century in the format. Meanwhile, Majumdar scored his 10th century in First-class cricket. Akash Deep smashed an unbeaten 53 off just 18 balls (8 sixes).

Match Bengal have extended their lead past 500

In the first quarter-final, Bengal dismissed Jharkhand for 298 after declaring on 773/7. Virat Singh was the lone centurion (113*) for Jharkhand. Bengal opted to bat again even after gaining a massive first-innings lead. They have already extended their lead past 500 in the match. Bengal are on the verge of reaching their second semi-final in two seasons. They were the runners-up in 2019/20.