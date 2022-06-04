Sports

There is nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's technique: Mohammad Azharuddin

Written by V Shashank Jun 04, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Kohli hasn't scored an international hundred since December 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has backed Virat Kohli in spite of the latter's lean patch in international cricket. Azharuddin, 59, believes that the talented Indian batter is one knock away from getting back into his groove. Kohli, who owns 70 tons in international cricket, hasn't reached the three-figure mark since November 2019. He averaged just 22.73 in the 2022 Indian Premier League season.

Statement Here's what Azharuddin said

"With Virat Kohli, what happens is that even if he scores a 50, people say he has failed. I think it happens to every cricketer. Even the best of the players have gone through these lean periods," Azharuddin was quoted saying to Khaleej Times. He added that there isn't any issue with Kohli's technique, and a hundred would bring back his confidence and aggression.

100 Kohli devoid of an international hundred since December 2019

Kohli's last international ton (136) was against Bangladesh in a Test match at Eden Gardens in November 2019. Since then, he has averaged 28.03 across 17 Tests. He has compiled 841 runs and has struck six fifties. In ODIs, he has aggregated 791 runs in 21 innings at 37.66. Notably, he has slammed 10 fifties in this interval.

Career A look at Kohli's numbers in international cricket

Known as the Run Machine, Kohli has battered 8,043 runs in 101 Tests. He has clobbered 27 tons and 28 fifties in this format. In ODIs, the top-order batter has hammered 12,311 runs in 260 matches. He averages a sensational 58.07 and boasts 43 tons and 64 fifties. Across 97 T20Is, Kohli has stacked up 3,296 runs with 30 half-centuries.

IPL 2022 Kohli struggled with form in IPL 2022

Kohli, who is the highest run-getter in IPL (6,624), had a dry run for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded season. He managed 341 runs while averaging a mere 22.73. Not to forget, he struck at a modest rate of 115.98. He recorded three ducks. Kohli notched two fifties, with one of them coming in a losing cause (53-ball 58 vs Gujarat Titans).

Future tours What's next in store for Kohli?

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming T20Is against SA and Ireland. Instead, he will travel to England for the fifth and final Test slated to take place in Edgbaston. India would then compete in the white-ball leg versus England. The Men in Blue will tour West Indies for a limited-overs series that will lead up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.