Virat Kohli completes 5,000 ODI runs at home: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli owns 12,293 runs in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has completed 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals at home. He has become the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach this landmark in the format. Kohli attained the historic feat in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He departed cheaply (8) in the run-chase. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does it matter?

Kohli has become the fourth batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs in home conditions.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis had achieved this milestone earlier.

Kohli is the only player to have played less than 100 ODIs among the four.

He is 176 runs behind third-placed Kallis (5,178).

Tendulkar (6,976) and Ponting (5,406) are the top two players on this list.

Information Second-most ODI tons at home

Kohli has a total of 19 ODI centuries in India, the second-most at home. He is only behind Master Blaster Tendulkar, who owns 20 ODI tons at home. Former South African opener Hashim Amla has the third-most ODI centuries in home conditions (14).

Career A look at Kohli's ODI career

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 12,293 runs from 249 ODI innings at an incredible average of 58.53. The impressive tally includes 43 tons and 64 fifties. His conversion rate in the format has been formidable. Kohli has a remarkable strike rate of 93.00 in ODIs. His highest score of 183 came against Pakistan in 2012.

Record Kohli touted to break Tendulkar's record

Tendulkar's ODI records are deemed unbreakable. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having amassed 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. Kohli is 6,133 runs behind the Master. Tendulkar's incredible tally includes 49 ODI tons. Kohli follows Tendulkar on this list with 43 centuries. The former Indian skipper could break Tendulkar's record of ODI tons soon.