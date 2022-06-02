Sports

India set to play white-ball matches in West Indies, USA

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 02, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Queen's Park Oval will host the three ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are set to tour West Indies and USA for a white-ball series in July-August this year. As per a Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement, India's limited-overs tour will comprise three ODIs and five T20Is, including two in the United States. The Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad will host the ODIs. Notably, New Zealand and Bangladesh will also visit WI over the next three months.

Schedule Here is the schedule

As stated, all three ODIs will be played at Queen's Park Oval on July 22, 24, and 27 respectively. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad) will host the first T20I on July 29. Meanwhile, the second and third T20Is will be held at Warner Park (August 1 and 2). Lauderhill in Florida will host the last two matches on August 6 and 7.

Statement Here is what Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said

"The upcoming summer is expected to feature 30 days of top-quality entertainment for our fans as we look ahead to hosting three teams in all three formats," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said. "This is the busiest year of cricket ever in the West Indies. In January, we hosted Ireland and England in white-ball formats, and also successfully staged the U-19 World Cup."

Bangladesh Before India, Bangladesh will also tour WI

The West Indies cricket team is presently involved in a three-ODI series in Netherlands. The side will travel to Pakistan for three ODIs thereafter. WI will then host Bangladesh for a two-Test series between June 16 and 28 (ICC World Test Championship), followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour will conclude with a three-game ODI series in Guyana.

NZ WI vs NZ: A look at the schedule

After the conclusion of WI-Bangladesh series, New Zealand will tour the Caribbean. The tour, which was rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19, comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs (from August 10 to 21). Jamaica will host the three T20Is from August 10 to 14, while the three ODIs (August 17, 19, and 21) will be held at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Assignments A look at India's upcoming assignments

Before the WI tour, India are scheduled to host South Africa for five T20Is, starting June 9. The Indians will leave for the Ireland tour thereafter. Subsequently, the Test side will travel to England to play last summer's rescheduled fifth Test. India are then slated to play six white-ball matches in the UK (three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting July 7).