IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Karthik is enjoying a rich vein of form (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct in the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 from 22 deliveries. His scintillating knock coupled with Rajat Patidar's hundred powered RCB to 207/4 in 20 overs. RCB eventually won the game by 14 runs. Here's more.

Quote Karthik admitted to Level 1 offense

"Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," read the IPL statement.

Information Karthik's reaction was recorded on stump mic

During the death overs, Karthik was caught using offensive words by the stump mic. He had shuffled to his right in an attempt to smack the wide delivery. However, he failed to do so and later shouted out of frustration.

IPL 2022 Karthik enjoying a stellar run in IPL 2022

Karthik has had a great season with the Challengers. So far, he has clobbered 324 runs in 15 matches while striking at 187.28. He is averaging a phenomenal 64.80. His consistent exploits have garnered him a comeback to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20Is against South Africa. He last played for India against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

RCB The Challengers eye a spot in the finale

RCB have fared well in the season underway. They seek their maiden title. They claimed eight wins from 14 matches in the league stage. However, MI's win over Delhi Capitals played a massive part in them getting a playoff ticket. RCB beat LSG by 14 runs, with the latter failing to chase a 208-run total. They are currently underway with the Eliminator against RR.

Duo Wade, Stoinis breached the ICC Code of Conduct

A few days back, Gujarat Titans' Matthew Wade was reprimanded for his actions in the match against RCB. Wade was dismissed LBW by Glenn Maxwell in controversial circumstances. The Aussie batter was clearly livid post his dismissal as he thought there was a bit of an edge. Earlier, LSG's Marcus Stoinis was on the receiving end during the match against RCB.