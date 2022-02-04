Sports

IND vs WI, ODIs: Virat Kohli can achieve these milestones

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Kohli can achieve several milestones vs WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli will want to contribute immensely in the upcoming ODI series versus West Indies, starting February 6 in Ahmedabad. India and WI will be playing three ODI matches. Kohli, who hit two fifties in the ODI series versus South Africa, is awaiting his 71st international century. Kohli can achieve several milestones in the series. We decode the same here.

Context Why does it matter?

Kohli has been a phenomenal cricketer and the runs have followed him everywhere.

However, since November 2019, Kohli is yet to get a century across formats.

He has been getting starts, besides hitting some fifty-plus scores.

Kohli loves playing against WI and this ODI series can be the platform for him to gain impetus and score heavily.

ODIs Second Indian batter to score 5,000 runs at home

Kohli is just six runs away from becoming only the second Indian batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs on home soil. Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player to amass 5,000-plus ODI runs in India. Sachin had reached the landmark against West Indies (121 innings). Kohli could achieve the feat in his 96th ODI innings in India. He has scored 4,994 runs at 60.16.

Centuries Kohli can equal Ponting's tally

Kohli has 43 centuries in ODIs and 27 in Tests. In total, he has 70 international tons. Kohli needs one century to equal Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 centuries. Former Australian skipper Ponting had 41 Test tons, besides 30 in ODIs. Only Tendulkar has more centuries than these two - 100. Tendulkar smashed 51 Test tons and 49 ODI tons.

Feats Kohli can achieve these feats versus WI

If Kohli manages to score heavily, he can be the first Indian batter to smash 2,500-plus runs in ODIs versus WI. Kohli has amassed 2,235 runs in ODIs versus WI at 72.09. He has smashed nine tons and 11 fifties. He needs 265 runs to reach a milestone of 2,500. Kohli has 1,239 runs at home versus WI at 72.88.

Information Kohli has amassed 12,285 runs

In 257 ODI matches, Kohli has amassed 12,285 runs at 58.77. He has 43 tons and 64 fifties with the best score of 183. Kohli is the sixth-highest scorer after Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650).