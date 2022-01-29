Sports

Mitchell Starc becomes fifth bowler to win Allan Border medal

Jan 29, 2022

Starc won Allan Border Medal (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ACA_Players)

Ace seamer Mitchell Starc on Saturday won his maiden Allan Border medal at the Australian Cricket Awards to become the fifth bowler from his country to achieve this feat. He has now joined the elite list of bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, and Glenn McGrath; all of them are one-time winners. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner won her maiden Belinda Clark award.

With this, Gardner has now also become the first Indigenous cricketer to win a medal at the annual Australian Cricket Awards.

Gardner (54) won the award by defeating Beth Mooney (47) and Alyssa Healy (39).

Starc (107) won the award by edging out Mitchell Marsh (106) by one vote.

The awards are decided by votes from fellow players, media representatives and umpires.

Starc claimed 43 wickets across format for Australia in international cricket at 24.4 during the last 12 months. Out of 43, he claimed 19 wickets in The Ashes. He was also crowned Men's ODI Player of the Year for his standout performance during Australia's three-match series against West Indies. He took 11 wickets in three games, including a haul of 5-48.

"I'm not really sure what words to say at the moment. It was a huge surprise. To look at some of those names who have won it before, it'll take a bit to sink in. Hugely honoured to receive this award," Starc told Channel 7.

Gardner scored 281 runs for Australia across ten innings at an average of 35.1 during the voting period. She also struck four half-centuries, including her match-winning 73 runs off 43 balls against New Zealand in Hamilton T20I in March. She smashed her maiden Test fifty against India in October. She claimed nine wickets during the period, just two short of Sophie Molineux's year-leading 11.

Healy was awarded women's ODI Player of the Year. This is the third time she has won the said honor. She scored 267 runs during the voting period at 44.50 to finish on 13 votes. She defeated Rachael Haynes (10) and Megan Schutt (10) to take the honor. Mooney was named women's T20 Player of the Year for the second successive year.

Travis Head won the Men's Test Player of the Year award with 12 votes ahead of Scott Boland (10) and Mitchell Starc (7). Mitchell Marsh took the Men's T20 Player of the Year award home for his standout performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He finished with 53 votes ahead of Josh Hazlewood (29) and Ashton Agar (26).

Elyse Villani was awarded the Women's Domestic Player of the Year medal while Head was named Men's Domestic Player of the Year. Darcie Brown picked Betty Wilson Young Cricketer medal. Tim Ward was named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.