Babar Azam breaks this record of Virat Kohli in ODIs

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2022, 03:32 pm 3 min read

Babar dazzled with a mach-winning ton in Multan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slammed a match-winning hundred in the first ODI against West Indies in Multan on Wednesday. The right-handed batter pummelled 103 off 107 deliveries to chase down a 306-run target. The knock resulted in Babar fetching an astounding feat. He broke Virat Kohli's record of fastest to 1,000 runs as a captain in ODIs. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babar's hunger for runs is second to none.

His numbers have only improved since taking over the skipper's mantle.

The stylish cricketer has already smashed 1,005 runs in this format, averaging a superb 91.36.

Captaincy has indeed brought out the best of Babar.

He is only 27-year-old and there's a lot to achieve for him in the future.

Information Fastest to 1,000 ODI runs as captain

Babar is now the fastest to 1,000 runs as ODI captain. He achieved the mark in 13 innings, bettering the record held by Kohli (17 innings). Notably, AB de Villiers (18 innings), Kane Williamson (20 innings), and Alastair Cook (21 innings) follow suit.

2022 Babar averages 126.33 in 2022

Babar has struck note-worthy performances in ODIs played this year. Averaging an awe-striking 126.33, he has amassed 379 runs across four outings. Babar scored 57 against Australia in the first of three ODIs at home in March-April. He followed with knocks of 114* and 105 to seal the series 2-1 in the hosts' favor. And now, he clocked 103 against the Windies.

Record Eighth captain with over 1,000 ODI runs for Pakistan

Babar has now joined an elite list comprising Pakistan legends. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the eighth Pakistani captain with more than 1,000 runs in the 50-overs. Imran Khan (3,247), Misbah-ul-Haq (3,003), Inzamam-ul-Haq (2,771), Javed Miandad (1,886), Shoaib Malik (1,358), Wasim Akram (1,341), and Azhar Ali (1,153) rank above him.

ODIs A look at Babar's ODI career

To date, Babar has amassed 4,634 runs across 87 ODIs. He averages a stupendous 59.78. He has struck at an impressionable rate of 90.42. He has 17 hundreds and 18 fifties. At home, he averages 100.00, having slammed 800 runs across 10 matches. In 46 away ODIs, he has compiled 1,962 runs at 50.30. At neutral venues, Babar holds 1,602 runs in 31 ODIs.

Information Babar unlocks a distinct feat

Babar slammed his third hundred on the trot. With that, he has now become the only cricketer in ODIs to have notched three consecutive hundreds on two occasions. He first attained the feat in 2016, battering three back-to-back centuries versus WI in UAE.

Run-chase Presenting Babar's tally in run-chase (ODIs)

Babar has slammed over 2,000 runs in run-chase in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has hoarded 2,066 runs across 47 matches at a sensational 57.38. He has notched seven hundreds and nine fifties. As a captain, he has battered 734 runs in nine innings, averaging 104.85. Notably, he holds five hundreds and two fifties in this regard.