Entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli back plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli back plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Pallabi C Samal Feb 08, 2022, 09:23 pm 2 min read

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are investors-brand ambassadors of Blue Tribe Foods

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have invested in a plant-based meat brand named Blue Tribe Foods. The power couple will also endorse the brand. The amount they have put in in the company is not known yet. Founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh, Blue Tribe offers plant-based products as alternatives for meat in the Indian market.

About What is plant-based meat or mock meat?

Also called mock meat, demand for plant-based meat products is spiking exponentially due to the widespread acceptance of diets that avoid animal or/and animal-based products. Since these food items have lower calorie and fat content yet are rich in protein and fibre, these are gaining popularity. Mostly, mock meat products are made with plant-based items such as pea, soybean, lentils, grains, etc.

Information What did Sharma tell of the deal?

Blue Tribe's products include chicken momos, nuggets, sausages, etc. Sharma-Kohli follow a plant-based diet, which is probably why they are backing this venture. "Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It's been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle," emphasizes Sharma, while adding, "The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious."

Quote Know more of what the couple said

"We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it," the actor concluded. The former Indian cricket captain, on the other hand, stated, "At the end of the day, I am a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint."

Details Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger: Kohli

"I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger," Kohli noted. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh said, "Our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favorite dishes."