Mohali set to host 100th Test of Virat Kohli

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has played 99 Tests so far

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali is set to host the 100th Test of Indian batter Virat Kohli. His milestone Test was earlier scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per Cricbuzz, the series, comprising two Tests and three T20Is, will now be played in reverse order. The tour will commence on February 24 with the T20I series.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka are set to tour India for two Tests and three T20Is.

However, the tour will now begin with the T20I series.

The T20Is will be followed by the two-Test series.

As per the revised schedule, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali will host the first Test.

It will be the 100th Test of Kohli.

D/N Will the BCCI conduct a Day/Night Test?

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to conduct a Day/Night Test in the series. India hosted their first-ever Day/Night Test match in 2019 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata (won against Bangladesh). Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted India's second pink-ball encounter at home (won against England in 2021).

Schedule A look at the original schedule

As per the original schedule, the first Test was supposed to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru from February 25. The second Test was scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 5. Moreover, Mohali was supposed to host the first T20I on March 13. The 2nd and 3rd ODIs were slated in Dharamshala (March 15) and Lucknow (March 18).

Milestone Kohli has played 99 Tests so far

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has represented India in 99 Tests. He has scored 7,962 runs at an incredible average of 50.39. The tally includes 27 tons and 28 half-centuries. Kohli has the most double-centuries by an Indian batter in Test cricket (7). In his milestone Test, Kohli could also cross the 8,000-run mark in the format.

Information Kohli eyes this milestone in international cricket

Kohli will soon become only the second player in world cricket to play 100 matches across all three formats. He has played 258 ODIs and 95 T20Is as of now. In 2020, New Zealand's Ross Taylor became the first-ever player to do so.