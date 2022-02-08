Sports

Decoding ODI stats of Rohit Sharma since 2019 World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2022, 04:28 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma averages 50.58 since the 2019 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma led India to victory in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored a match-winning half-century in his first ODI as full-time captain of Team India. Rohit also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India's second-highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket. Here, we decode the former's ODI stats since the 2019 World Cup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit is arguably the greatest batter in white-ball cricket of the incumbent era. His exquisite timing is second to none.

The Indian opener owns most double-centuries (3) in 50-over cricket.

He has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable.

In December, Rohit was named the captain of India's white-ball sides.

Stats A look at his stats since 2019 WC

Rohit has represented India in 13 ODIs since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup. He smashed 607 runs at a remarkable average of 50.58. The tally includes two centuries and as many fifties. Rohit has carried a strike rate of 94.99 ever since. His highest score of 159 in this period came against West Indies in the 2019/20 series.

Numbers Breakdown of his numbers (opposition wise)

Rohit has played against Australia, England, and West Indies since July 15, 2019. In three matches against Australia, he has smashed 171 runs at an average of 57.00 (one century). Rohit owns 90 runs from three ODIs at 30.00 against England. Against West Indies, the Indian opener has slammed 346 runs at an astronomical average of 57.66 (one century).

Information Rohit averages 59.55 in winning cause

Rohit averages 59.55 in winning cause after the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup. He has racked up 536 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 98.71 in this case. Both his centuries in this period have come in winning cause.

Record Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar's record

Rohit smashed a match-winning 60 (51) as India chased down 177 in the first ODI. With this, he became the second-highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs. Rohit now has 1,583 runs from 34 ODIs against WI at an average of 60.88. He eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs (1,573). Rohit is only behind Virat Kohli, who owns 2,243 ODI runs against WI.

Career India's seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has smashed 9,265 runs from 228 ODIs at a remarkable average of 49.02. He is presently the seventh-highest run-scorer for India (ODIs) after Tendulkar (18,426), Kohli (12,293), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378). In January 2020, Rohit became the second-fastest Indian to 9,000 runs in ODI cricket (217 innings).