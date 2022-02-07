Sports

Decoding ODI performance of Virat Kohli since 2019 World Cup

Decoding ODI performance of Virat Kohli since 2019 World Cup

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 07, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Kohli has scored 1,007 runs since 2019 WC (Photo Credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli is among the best batters in world cricket. He is the only batter to average over 50 in all three formats (50+ internationals). However, Kohli, who was once known for his ability to score runs at will, has not been in the best of forms in recent times. He has failed to score a century in the last two years.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli's last international century came in November 2019 against Bangladesh during a day/night Test match in Kolkata (136).

He scored his last ODI hundred in August 2019 against West Indies.

Although he has failed to reach a three-digit score in recent times, he has been scoring 30s and 40s regularly.

Here, we take a look at his ODI numbers since the 2019 World Cup.

Kohli Kohli's ODI numbers since 2019 WC

Since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, Kohli has played 22 ODIs and scored 1,007 runs. He has maintained a healthy average of 50.35 and a strike rate of 93.06. Kohli has struck two centuries and 10 half-centuries during this period. Kohli's highest score during this period is 120 against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Home vs away Breaking down Kohli's performance

Kohli has fared better in away games as compared to home encounters after the 2019 WC. He has played 10 games on home soil and amassed 409 runs at 40.90 while maintaining the strike rate of 97.38. He scored five fifties. Kohli accumulated 598 runs in 12 away games at 59.80. He notched up two tons and five fifties.

Stats Kohli's yearly performance since 2019 WC

Kohli scored 323 runs in six games with the help of two hundreds and one fifty in 2019 post fifty overs World Cup in England. He averaged 80.75. He registered 431 runs in nine games in 2020 at 47.88. Kohli managed just 129 runs in 2021 in three matches at 43.00. In 2022, Kohli has played four ODIs and scored 124 runs at 31.00.

Career A look at Kohli's ODI career

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 12,293 runs from 249 ODI innings at an incredible average of 58.53. The impressive tally includes 43 tons and 64 fifties. His conversion rate in the format has been formidable. Kohli has a remarkable strike rate of 93.00 in ODIs. His highest score of 183 came against Pakistan in 2012.