Sports

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy: Details here

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2022, 03:38 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya last played at the T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy, India's premier First-class tournament. He continues his preparation to return to the national side. Hardik hasn't played competitive cricket since featuring at the T20 World Cup last year. While Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya has been named in the 20-member Baroda squad, Kedar Devdhar will lead the side. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hardik has operated as a specialist batter after recovering from his lower-back injury.

He racked up just 281 (2020) and 127 runs (2021) in the last two IPL seasons.

The Indian all-rounder hasn't been bowling due to his back issues.

He is also missing the West Indies white-ball series at home.

Hardik will lead the Ahmedabad franchise in the IPL 2022.

Information Hardik had been undergoing rehabilitation

Hardik had been undergoing rehabilitation after missing the South African tour. He was not considered for the home leg against New Zealand and West Indies. Hardik was expected to take part in the Ranji Trophy before returning to international cricket.

Ganguly 'I expect Hardik to play Ranji Trophy', Ganguly had said

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that he expects Hardik to play the Ranji Trophy. "Hardik was injured and a break was given to him to completely recover, so that he can continue to serve Indian cricket. I believe I will see him play some Ranji Trophy to start with. I expect him to bowl a lot more overs," Ganguly had told PTI.

Information Ranji Trophy: A look at Baroda's squad

Baroda's squad: Kedar Dhevdhar (captain), Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafikhan Pathan (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Kartik Kakade, Gurjindersingh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, Akshay More

IPL IPL 2022: Hardik will lead the Ahmedabad franchise

Hardik will lead the newly-introduced Ahmedabad franchise in the 2022 IPL season. Hardik, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians setup for several seasons, was not retained by the five-time champions. Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015. Representing MI for seven seasons, he aggregated 1,476 runs from 92 matches at 27.33. He also owns 42 wickets (best match haul of 3/20).

Career Hardik made his international debut in 2016

Once a mainstay all-rounder for India across formats, Hardik has been troubled by back injuries in the last three years. He made his international debut in January 2016 in a T20I against Australia. Hardik has represented India in 11 Tests, 63 ODIs, and 54 T20Is. He has picked 116 international wickets at an average of 34.85. Besides, he owns international 2,371 runs at 28.56.

Tournament Ranji Trophy set to be held between February and June

India's premier First-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy, will be held over two phases between February 10 and June 26, 2022. As many as nine venues across India will host the tournament. The first phase of the tournament is scheduled to be held between February 10 and March 15. Meanwhile, the knockouts will take place after the conclusion of the IPL 2022.