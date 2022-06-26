Sports

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Report and key stats

West Indies added a 100-run stand for the opening wicket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies grounded Bangladesh during Day 2 of the second Test in Gros Islet. Resuming from 67/0, the hosts managed additional 273 runs by stumps. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell added 100 runs for the opening wicket. Kyle Mayers stacked up a belligerent-looking 126*. For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan picked two wickets each. WI (340/5) extended their lead by 106 runs.

126* Second Test ton for Mayers

Coming in to bat at 132/4, Kyle Mayers steadied the ship with a counter-attacking show. He belted the likes of Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed. He smashed a six off the former to rack up his second Test ton. He remained unharmed on 126 (180). So far, Mayers has hit 15 fours and two sixes. He now has 797 Test runs at 39.85.

51 27th Test fifty for Brathwaite

Brathwaite looked composed as he clocked his fifth fifty-plus score of the year. He ran a three off Hasan to bring up his 27th fifty in Tests and fifth against Bangladesh. He looked his gritty self, scoring 51 off 107 deliveries comprising seven fours. He has now raced to 4,889 Test runs at 34.42. Versus Bangladesh, the right-hander now has 963 runs at 45.85.

Bowlers Bangladesh failed to penetrate further into the Windies line-up

Shoriful handed the first breakthrough for Bangladesh, as he found a top edge off John Campbell (45). Off-spinner Mehidy got Brathwaite bowled out in 38th over. Khaled claimed two wickets in the next over. John Campbell (40) was the last victim for Bangladesh on Day 2. He was out LBW in 74th over while trying to whip a straighter one from Mehidy.

Partnerships Crucial partnerships put Windies in the driver's seat

Windies had a desirable opening partnership. The duo of Brathwaite and Campbell added a stellar 100 runs amongst themselves. However, the hosts lost four wickets in a span of 13 overs. Mayers came to the rescue, forging a 116-run stand along with Blackwood for the fifth wicket. He then added a superb 92*-run partnership with Joshua da Silva (26*) on the other end.