ENG vs IND: Who will replace Rohit Sharma at Edgbaston?

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 26, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma will miss India's rescheduled Test from the 2021 England series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss India's rescheduled Test from the 2021 England series at Edgbaston. The BCCI confirmed that he has been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The cricket board is yet to name a replacement for Rohit. His absence further makes life difficult for the Indian top order. Here are the players who can replace Rohit.

India would likely miss the services of captain Rohit in the Edgbaston Test.

He had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year.

The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's.

England bounced back at Headingley, while India won the Oval Test.

Mayank Will India recall Mayank Agarwal?

In 2021, India had Mayank Agarwal in the squad for England Tests. However, he is not a part of India's squad for the upcoming one-off Test. He might be recalled to the side as India does not have a specialist opener for the Test besides Shubman Gill. Mayank last featured in the Sri Lanka Test series at home earlier this year.

Information Will Hanuma Vihari open?

Middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari could earn a promotion in the batting order. Although Vihari doesn't open in the format, he served as India's opener in the 2018 Boxing Day Test. Vihari has a sound technique, but he needs to prove his mettle at the top.

Bharat Srikar Bharat could make his Test debut

Top-order batter Srikar Bharat is in line to make his Test debut. He fared well in India's ongoing tour game against Leicestershire. Bharat, who opened for India, scored 43 off 98 deliveries (7 fours) in the first innings. Bharat came to bat at number five in the second innings. He is unbeaten at 70 off 111 balls.