Eastbourne International: Serena Williams wins women's doubles match

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 01:06 am 2 min read

Serena Williams has won on return (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

It was a happy return for Serena Williams on the court as she won her women's doubles match in the first round at Eastbourne International. Serena, who partnered with Ons Jabeur, overcame Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova. Serena and Jabeur won the tie in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 13-11). Serena will next be seen at Wimbledon after having received a wildcard.

Serena A win-loss record of 191-34 in doubles

23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena has been away from tennis for nearly a year. She last competed at 2021 Wimbledon, retiring in the first round. With this win, Serena now has a win-loss record of 191-34 in doubles. Her last appearance in doubles was alongside Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic 2020 at Auckland. They lost in the final in straight sets.

Information Jabeur claims maiden doubles win in 2022

Jabeur, who has won two WTA singles titles this year, claimed her maiden win in doubles. She has a career win-loss record of 26-25 and is currently ranked 414. In 2022, she has a 1-2 win-loss record in doubles.

Information Key stats of the match

Serena and Jabeur made 0 double faults compared to four from their opponent. They served four aces in total. They also converted three of the five break points. It was a tight contest with both teams winning 59 points each.

Information Defeat for Tormo and Bouzkova

Sorribes Tormo, who is ranked 48 in doubles has a 13-8 win-loss record in doubles this year. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Bouzkova now has a 9-5 record in doubles this year. These two had earlier lifted the WTA 250 event title in Istanbul earlier this year.