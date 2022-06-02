Sports

2022 French Open: Gauff to face Swiatek in final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2022, 10:04 pm 1 min read

Gauff has reached her maiden Slam final (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Coco Gauff dispatched Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the 2022 French Open final on Thursday. Gauff has now booked her maiden Grand Slam final. She will be up against world number one Iga Swiatek, who had earlier beaten Daria Kasatkina to script a 34th straight win. Gauff had earlier reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Trevisan Trevisan's 10-match run comes to an end

Trevisan was on a 10-match winning run before Gauff ended the same. She now has a 10-3 record in Paris and a 12-8 tally at Slams. In 2020, Trevisan defeated Gauff in the third round of Roland Garros but failed to reprise that result as their head-to-head tally now reads 1-1.

Do you know? Key numbers for Gauff

With this win, Gauff now has an 11-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she has a 24-10 win-loss record at Slams. In 2022, Gauff has a tally of 22-10 in terms of win-loss.

Information Swiatek has a 2-0 record against Gauff

Swiatek has a 2-0 record against Gauff in the head-to-head meetings to date. The Polish star overcame Gauff at the 2021 Italian Open and the 2022 Miami Open respectively. Both matches saw Swiatek win in straight sets.