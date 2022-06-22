Sports

Eastbourne International: Sakkari stunned by Kalinina in round of 32

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 12:38 am 3 min read

Maria Sakkari has been beaten in the round of 16 at Eastbourne International (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari has failed to reach the round of 16 in the ongoing Eastbourne International WTA 500 event. Sakkari was beaten by Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in three sets in the round of 32. The number three seed had recently lost in the semis of the 2022 German Open. Earlier, Petra Kvitova sealed a win but fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was ousted.

This was the first meeting between Sakkari and Kalinina. With this defeat, Sakkari is now 25-13 in terms of win-loss record in 2022. After her exit in the second round at Roland Garros, Sakkari has a 5-3 record on grass. She reached the quarters at Nottingham Open and semis in Berlin. Sakkari is yet to win a title this season.

Marta Kostyuk completed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Barbora Krejcikova, a match that had been delayed due to darkness when it was a set all yesterday. This was Kostyuk's second victory in as many meetings with Krejcikova, having won 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 at 2018 Australian Open qualifying. As per WTA, Kostyuk has claimed her second Top 20 win of her career.

Kalinina, who progressed to the round of 32 after Sorana Cîrstea retired midway in the round of 64, came back from behind to beat Sakkari. The 25-year-old now has a 15-11 win-loss record in 2022. She won the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Katie Boulter made a stunning comeback in a three-set battle against Karolina Pliskova. As per WTA, this was her first Top 10 win of her career. Pliskova committed 40 unforced errors and 11 double faults. The two-time Eastbourne champion serves five aces. She lost 6-1, 4-6, 4-6 and is now 8-10 in terms of win-loss tally in 2022.

Jelena Ostapenko beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4. 11th seed Madison Keys beat Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-3. Ninth seed Elena Rybakina overcame Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Elise Mertens was stunned by Kirsten Flipkens 2-6, 6-2, 1-6. 12th seed Camila Giorgi overcame Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Kaia Kanepi in three sets, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Haddad Maia has won two successive grass-court tournaments in Nottingham and Birmingham, coming into this tournament and is the favorite. As per Opta, Haddad Maia is the first female player to win 11+ consecutive matches on grass since Serena Williams (20 wins in a row between Wimbledon 2015 and Wimbledon 2018).

Kvitova beat Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-6 in straight sets to make it through to the round of 16. She will be up against Katie Boulter in the next round. Kvitova now has a 3-1 record over Vekic in the head-to-head meetings.