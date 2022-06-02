Sports

French Open: Swiatek reaches final, equals this record of Serena

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Swiatek has beaten Kasatkina at Roland Garros (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Women's singles tennis number one seed Iga Swiatek has advanced to the final of the 2022 French Open. The Poland international claimed her 34th straight win after downing Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. As per WTA, 21-year-old Swiatek now has the joint-second longest streak of this century after equaling Serena Williams (34) in 2013. Here are the details.

Swiatek Swiatek has a 20-2 record at Roland Garros

2020 French Open winner Swiatek has a 20-2 win-loss record in Paris. Swiatek, who had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year, has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 41-11. Her win-loss tally at Slams in 2022 reads as 11-1 and her overall tally across tournaments is 43-10. Swiatek has also won 54 of her past 56 sets this season.

Records Swiatek can script these records by winning the French Open

As per WTA, with just one more match win, Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' longest streak of this century, 35 straight match wins in 2000. She can also get past Serena William's tally of 34 straight match wins in 2013. Swiatek could become only the fourth woman this century to win multiple French Open titles, following Henin (four), Serena (three), and Maria Sharapova (two).

Kasatkina 26th match loss for Kasatkina at Slams

On Wednesday, Daria Kasatkina had booked her berth in the semis after beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5. It was Kasatkina's first trip to the final four at a Grand Slam. Kasatkina now has a 39-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She also has a 17-7 win-loss record in Paris In 2022, her win-loss tally reads as 23-11.

Information Swiatek extends the H2H record

Swiatek now has a 4-1 win-loss record over Kasatkina. This was her fourth successive win over Kasatkina in 2022. Notably, Kasatkina had won the first meeting between the pair in 2021 (Eastbourne).