Nottingham Open final: Statistical preview of Riske vs Haddad Maia

Alison Riske has reached the Nottingham Open final (Photo credit: Hologic WTA Tour)

The 2022 Nottingham Open final sees Alison Riske face Number seven seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Number six seed Riske managed to reach her 13th WTA Tour final of her career with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. Haddad advanced past an ailing Tereza Martincova, 6-3, 4-1, who retired with a knee injury. Here's more.

Riske A look at Riske's performance on grass

World No. 40 Riske has made it to her third final on the grass surface. She has also reached her second final in Nottingham. Prior to this, she was a runner-up to Karolina Pliskova at the 2016 edition. Riske also won a grass-court title at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in 2019. She has also reached a career-best quarter-final at the 2019 Wimbledon.

Stats Key stats of Haddad Maia

World number 48 Haddad Maia will be aiming to win her first WTA singles title on Sunday. She has managed to reach just one WTA final in the past. Back then, she finished as a runner-up to Jelena Ostapenko at 2017 Seoul. Notably, Haddad Maia is the second Brazilian woman to reach a WTA singles final this season, following Laura Pigossi (Bogota).

Do you know? Unique record for Haddad Maia

As per Opta, Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian female player to reach a WTA-level final on grass since Maria Bueno back in 1968 in Chestnut Hill. Notably, Hill went on to lose the final versus Margaret Court.

Numbers A look at the crunch numbers

Haddad Maia has a 28-12 win-loss record in 2022. Her opponent Riske has managed a win-loss record of 16-10. In the recently concluded French Open, Riske was defeated in the second round by eventual winner Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, Haddad Maia also lost in the second round against Kaia Kanepi. This is set to be the first meeting between Riske and Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia Haddad Maia's journey in Nottingham

In the round of 32, Haddad Maia beat Wang Qiang 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. In the round of 16, she overcame Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 7-6. She beat number one seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarters. In the semis, she led against Martincova before the latter retired with an injury.

Information Riske's journey in Nottingham

Riske started her campaign by seeing off Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-3. In the second encounter, she prevailed against Spain's Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-5. She took three sets to beat Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. She overcame Viktorija Golubic in the semis (3 sets).