Decoding Rafael Nadal's performance in 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2022, 03:22 pm 4 min read

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Rafael Nadal continued to etch his name on the record books by winning a 14th Roland Garros title on Sunday. The veteran Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the 2022 French Open. It was Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title as he extended the lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (20 Slams). Here we decode Rafa's performance in 2022.

Titles Four titles for Rafa in 2022

Nadal started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne. He defeated Maxime Cressy in straight sets. After that, the veteran tennis star sealed a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He came from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open. He won the Mexican Open, overcoming Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. And now, he won the French Open.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ongoing season saw Nadal start in a resurgent fashion and he has continued to dominate the scenes.

He already has the joint-top most number of titles this year.

Rafa has won both the Slam events as well, maintaining a 100% record in matches won.

He lost one final at the Indian Wells as well.

Rafa will now turn his attention towards the Wimbledon.

2022 30-3 win-loss record in 2022

Nadal a 30-3 win-loss record this year. He won three matches and was handed a walkover in Melbourne before sealing seven wins at the AO. At the Mexican Open, he won all five matches. He won five of the six matches in Indian Wells. He lost in the quarters at Madrid Open and second round at Rome Masters before the French Open.

Indian Wells Nadal lost Indian Wells final after 20 straight wins

Taylor Fritz had defeated Nadal in the Indian Wells final with a 6-3, 7-6 triumph in two hours and six minutes for his career-best title and a memorable moment in front of the home fans. Nadal had suffered a first loss after 20 straight wins. Prior to that, by posting 20 straight wins, Nadal recorded the best start of the season of his career.

Information Rafa has a 14-0 record at Slams this year

Rafa was on the verge of losing the Australian Open but came back from two sets down to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. And now, Rafa has pocketed the French Open, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0 at Slams this year.

AO Nadal had lost four AO finals before winning this year

Rafa had won the 2009 Australian Open and since then he had lost four finals. Rafa ended as the runner-up at Australian Open in 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019 respectively. However, he managed to end a 13-year wait. Rafa has a win-loss record of 76-15 at AO. Nadal also beat Medvedev in a five-setter twice at Slam finals.

AO records Australian Open win: Records scripted by Rafa

Nadal became just the fourth man in history to win all four major titles multiple times. He joined Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, and Djokovic in the elite group. Only Nadal and Djokovic have accomplished the feat in the Open Era. Separately, Nadal also became only one of three men aged 35 or older who won the AO, joining Federer and Rosewall.

Numbers Career numbers extended by Rafa

By winning the French Open, Nadal raced to a 305-41 win-loss record at Slams, including 112-3 here in Paris. This was his 30th Grand Slam final and he now has a 22-8 win-loss record in finals. Nadal also has a 14-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals. Nadal has won 92 career titles in men's singles. He is closing in on Ivan Lendl (94).

Do you know? Oldest French Open champion

As per ATP, the 36-year-old Nadal surpassed Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion in history. Gimeno had won the title at 34 years and 10 months in the year 1972. Nadal won the 2020 trophy aged 34 years and 4 months.