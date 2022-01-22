Sports

Swiatek defeats Kasatkina to reach 4th round of Australian Open

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 22, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek on Saturday advanced to the fourth round of the ongoing 2022 Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Polish star progressed to the second week of the first Grand Slam of the year after dismantling Russia's Daria Kasatkina in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena. Swiatek will next take Sorana Cirstea, who overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Context Why does it matter?

Following her victory over 25th seeded Kasatkina, Swiatek has burnished her credentials as a favorite to win the Melbourne event.

So far, she has played 12 Slams in her career and has reached the fourth round on nine occasions.

She won her first Slam at the age of 19 at Roland Garros.

She recorded two WTA title victories last year in Adelaide and Rome.

Match Key stats from the match

Swiatek hammered four aces, one more than her rival. She also made fewer double faults (1) than Kasatkina (3) as she wrapped up the match in 94 minutes. She smashed 24 winners while the Russian managed just 13. Kasatkina made 37 unforced errors, just two more than the Pole. Swiatek saved eight of nine break points against her while converting four points.

Statement Swiatek terms the match as 'intense'

"The match was really intense," Swiatek said after the contest during the on-court interview, admitting that she was "pumped-up" by her victory. "It was hard to run for every ball and finish Daria. She plays a really cool top spin ... I tried to play my balls low so she couldn't play her topspin, but it was hard," she added.

Women's singles Key results in women's singles

Number two seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in a three-set thriller 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. America's Danielle Collins defeated Clara Tauson of Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted for 2-hour and 35-minute. France's Alize Cornet went past Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Simona Halep defeated Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.