2022 Australian Open: Sabalenka, Halep progress to the fourth round

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

Sabalenka has progressed in the AO (Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Women's singles number two seed Aryna Sabalenka fought back after losing the first set to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. She battled past No.31 seed Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Simona Halep has also reached the Australian Open fourth round with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic. Meanwhile, Elise Martins sealed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Zhang Shuai.

Context Why does it matter?

Sabalenka survived a scare to make a promising return and getting past the line.

Notably, Sabalenka has won all three matches at this year's Australian Open, coming from behind.

She elevated her game as things progressed to close out another three-setter

Meanwhile, Halep showed authority, gaining impetus.

She won eight straight games from 2-2 in the first set to take control.

Meeting Sabalenka to face Kanepi next

(Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Sabalenka is seeking her third straight Grand Slam semi-final after the 2021 Wimbledon and US Open. She has improved her Australian Open record to 8-4. She will face Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the fourth round. Kanepi has a 1-0 lead over Sabalenka in their head-to-head meeting. She has reached the fourth round for the first time after downing Maddison Inglis.

Feats Notable feats achieved by Halep

(Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

As per WTA, Romanian sensation Halep bettered her season record to 8-0. She has improved her record in the third round of Grand Slams to 21-3. Interestingly, Halep has won all six sets she's played in at the 2022 Australian Open so far, losing just 12 games. Halep fired three aces and had 70% win on the first serve.

Women's singles Other key results in women's singles

(Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

2019 Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins overcame 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a 2-hour and 35-minute battle. Alize Cornet beat No.29 seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes. She will face Halep in the fourth round. Mertens, who beat Zhang, will face Collins next. They have a 1-1 record in the H2H meetings.

Quote I think I played good tennis, says Halep

"It was a great match," Halep said post her victory. "I think I played good tennis. She was a little bit tired and exhausted, but I'm pleased with the way I played. I feel good to be in the second week," she added.