Sania Mirza, Nadiia Kichenok progress to semi-finals of Adelaide Open

Sania Mirza, Nadiia Kichenok progress to semi-finals of Adelaide Open

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 06, 2022, 09:49 pm 2 min read

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok reached semis of Adelaide International (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has reached the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2022 in the women's doubles category. Sania along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok defeated America's Shelby Rogers and England's Heather Watson in the quarterfinals. The Indian and Ukrainian pair bested their opponents 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 in a contest that lasted for 55 minutes. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Since 2017, Sania has managed just two title wins - Ostrava Open with Shuai Zhang (2021) and Hobart Open with Kichenok (2020).

She spent most of time off court.

With Adelaide, Sania has the perfect opportunity to start 2022 on a positive note and regain her form.

Saina and Kichenok will next take on Australian duo Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders.

Match How the match panned out?

Sania and Kichenok started the match with high intensity, not making a single double fault to win the first set 6-0. In the second set, the Brit and American completely outplayed them as they collected 78.6% points on first serves and 100% on second serves to down them 6-1. Sania and Kichenok won the deciding set 10-5 to progress to the next round.

Details Looking at the other results

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ashbarty)

Barty and Sanders were given a walkover in their doubles quarter-final match against Leylah Fernandez and Erin Routliffe. Victoria Azarenka and Paula Badosa defeated and Anna Blinkova and Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 7-5 in quarters. In singles, Sofia Kenin defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Misaki Doi bested Anastasia Gasanova 7-6 (4), 6-3. Azarenka defeated Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5. They have reached the quarters.

Stats Sania Mirza's career achievements

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She has won three major titles in women's doubles - US Open (2015), Wimbledon (2015), and Australian Open (2016). Sania's three Slams in mixed doubles came in US Open (2014), Roland Garros (2012), and Australian Open (2009). She reached a career-high number one ranking in doubles in 2015. She is ranked 63 in doubles.