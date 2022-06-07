Sports

Nadal joins Federer, Connors in an elite club: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 07, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Nadal has played 115 matches at Roland Garros (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal recently won his 14th Roland Garros title after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final. The Spaniard captured a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, his second of this year. By winning the final, Nadal joined legends Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in an elite club. He has become the third man to play 115 matches at a Grand Slam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swiss ace Roger Federer holds the record for featuring in most number of matches at a Grand Slam.

He has played a record 119 matches at Wimbledon.

Federer also occupies the second spot on the list with 117 matches at the Australian Open.

Jimmy Connors follows Federer (115 at the US Open).

Nadal has joined the duo, having played his 115th Roland Garros match.

Information Most match-wins at a Grand Slam

Last month, Nadal won his 106th French Open match, now the most by a man at a Grand Slam. Before the tournament, Federer and Nadal jointly held the record (105 wins at Wimbledon). By defeating Jordan Thompson, Nadal has broken a tie with Federer.

Final Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros title

Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title in Paris on Sunday. Rafa claimed victory in straight sets to down an in-form Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, Rafa sealed a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal has also won his 14th Roland Garros honor. The Spaniard maintains his perfect record in the French Open finals (14-0).

Champion Oldest French Open champion

Nadal surpassed Andres Gimeno to become the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion in history (at 36). The latter had won the title at 34 years and 10 months in 1972. Nadal, in 2022, won the trophy aged 34 years and four months. Nadal now has a 305-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 112-3 in Paris.

Form The incredible run of Nadal

Nadal has extended his win-loss record in 2022 to 30-3. He won a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He then won the Mexican Open. Nadal lost in the final in Indian Wells and quarter-finals at the Madrid Open. He had a second-round exit in Rome. By winning the French Open, Rafa has clinched his fourth title this year.