Eastbourne International: Camila Giorgi and Petra Kvitova reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 23, 2022, 07:27 pm 2 min read

Petra Kvitova has reached Eastbourne semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@Petra_Kvitova)

Camila Giorgi went on to beat Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of Eastbourne International on Thursday. Giorgi sealed the contest 6-2, 6-1 to end the run of Tomova, who had to win two qualifying round matches to progress to the main draw. On the other hand, veteran Petra Kvitova also reached the semis. She beat Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4.

Kvitova Key details regarding Kvitova

Kvitova now has a 13-13 win-loss record in 2022. The current world number 31 is yet to win a title this season. This was the first meeting between the two players. Coming to the match, Kvitova served eight aces, compared to Dart's one. Dart made four double faults as Kvitova made one. Kvitova claimed 70 points and converted two of the eight break points.

Information 13-10 win-loss record for Giorgi

Giorgi has moved into her second straight semi-final at Eastbourne. She has also reached her maiden semi-finals on grass this season, following a last-eight run in Birmingham last week. Giorgi has a 13-10 record this year. This was the first meeting between Giorgi and Tomova.

Information Key stats of the Giorgi vs Tomova encounter

Giorgi served five aces against Tomova, who managed just one. However, she committed more double faults (3 to 1). She converted five of the nine break points. She won 57 points compared to Tomova's 34.