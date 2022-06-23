Sports

Ranji Trophy final, Day 2: Sarfaraz's 134 lights up Chinnaswamy

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan was a force to reckon with on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru. The youngster powered Mumbai to a commanding position. Resuming from 248/5, the Prithvi Shaw-led side added 126 more runs before being bowled out on 374. Gaurav Yadav (4/106) proved overpowering for Mumbai's middle-order. Madhya Pradesh (123/1) trail by 251 runs at stumps on Day 2.

Madhya Pradesh denied Mumbai what looked like a 400-plus total. While Gaurav was the standout performer, one must credit Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, and Kumar Kartikeya for building pressure on the other end. Anubhav scalped a solitary wicket on Day 2. The pacer concluded with 3/81, the second-best figures for MP in the first innings Saransh (2/47) and Kartikeya (1/133) followed suit.

4/106 Gaurav emerges as the show-stopper on Day 2

Gaurav Yadav got the better of Shams Mulani (12) and Tanush Kotian (15). He trumped Tushar Deshpande (6) on a fuller one that edged straight to the keeper. Notably, Yadav got the big wicket of Sarfaraz before he could compile a 150. The right-arm medium has claimed 21 wickets this season, averaging 18.19. He is now the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker this season.

134 Fourth ton for Sarfaraz in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz continued from where he left on Day 1. Although Mumbai were losing wickets on one end, the 24-year-old showed character and cracked one of his clutch knocks in the tournament. He smashed 134 off 243 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and two sixes. He has 937 runs across six matches played this season. He averages a monstrous 133.85, with four hundreds and two fifties.

MP Madhya Pradesh look untroubled on Day 2

Openers Yash Dubey and keeper-batter Himanshu Mantri were unfazed by Mumbai's bowling attack on offer. The duo added 43 runs by tea. Mantri (31) looked settled for a fifty but was trapped LBW by Tushar Deshpande on a fuller delivery. Yash (44*) and Shubham Sharma (41*) have exhibited a stubborn show so far. The duo has added 76 runs for the second wicket.