Tamim Iqbal races to 5,000 Test runs: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 17, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Tamim Iqbal has raced to 5,010 runs in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Thursday, Bangladesh senior batter Tamim Iqbal breached the 5,000-run mark in Tests against West Indies in North Sound. The southpaw scored 29 off 43 deliveries in the first innings of the opening Test. Notably, the veteran was the second-highest scorer for Bangladesh as they perished on 103 in the first innings. We decode his stats in Test cricket.

Feat Second Bangladeshi batter to hammer 5,000 runs in Tests

On Day 1, Tamim raced past the 5,000-run mark in whites (5,010). He became only the second batsman from Bangladesh to have breached the landmark. Mushfiqur Rahim (5,235) attained the feat in the first of the two-match Test against Sri Lanka at home last month. Tamim now averages 39.44 across 68 Tests. He has slammed 10 tons and 31 fifties (HS: 206 vs Pakistan).

Why does this story matter?

Tamim is one of Bangladesh's premium batters in international cricket.

He flicked Kemar Roach toward midwicket and ran three to steer past 5,000 runs in Tests.

With Mushfiqur unavailable for this Test series, a lot rides on Tamim from the scoring perspective.

An experienced campaigner with a sound technique, the 33-year-old has to dole out a top-notch display in the second innings.

vs WI How has Tamim fared against West Indies?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tamim has now raced to 882 runs in 13 Tests against West Indies. He averages a modest 35.28. He has slammed a hundred and six fifties. In West Indies, the talented batter has now amassed 456 runs at 35.07. He has a hundred and two fifties. In away conditions, Tamim has racked up 2,257 runs at 41.03.

Performance A look at Tamim's numbers in Tests since 2021

Tamim has had his share of successes in the Tests played since 2021. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has aggregated 605 runs in eight Tests. He averages a stellar 46.53. He has clobbered a hundred and four fifties. His last 10 knocks in the format read: 29, 0, 0, 133, 13, 47, 24, 92, 74*, and 90.

Match How has the Test panned out?

Put to bat first, Bangladesh were left reeling at 45/6 in 14.6 overs. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (51) brought up his 28th Test fifty, thereby steering the visitors past 100 runs. For Windies, pacers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph pocketed three-fors each. Later, Bangladesh managed two pocket two wickets. West Indies (95/2) now trail by eight runs, with Kraigg Braithwaite on 42*.