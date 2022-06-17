Sports

Premier League 2022-23: 5 interesting duels to look forward

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022

Manchester United face Liverpool on matchday 3 (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

The fixtures for the Premier League 2022-23 season was announced on Thursday and champions Manchester City open their campaign against West Ham United. The first fixture sees Crystal Palace host Arsenal on August 6 at 12:30 AM (IST). The upcoming campaign includes a mid-season break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here we look at the interesting matches to look forward.

LIVMCI Champions City to face Liverpool on October 15

The upcoming season is once again expected to be a two-way battle for the title between Man City and Liverpool. Last season, both sides played out 2-2 draws in the two meetings. City travel to Anfield on October 15 and then host Jurgen Klopp's men on April 1. The prime focus will be on new signings Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

With the Qatar World Cup scheduled later this year, there will be no Premier League games after the weekend of November 12-13 until December 26.

There will be 16 matchdays before the World Cup - five in August, three in September, six in October. and two in November.

October sees several crunch games on offer for the 'Big Six' teams.

MUNLIV Can Liverpool pile more misery on Man United?

Last season, Liverpool trounced United 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield. United were bullied by Liverpool and the gulf was there to be seen. The 2022-23 season sees the Reds travel to Old Trafford on August 20 (matchday 3). It remains to be seen whether United manager Erik ten Hag can stop a rampage. Liverpool host United next on March 4.

CHEARS Chelsea host Arsenal on November 5

Chelsea and Arsenal have been part of some mouth-watering clashes in the Premier League over the last few seasons. Both teams shared the spoils last season and in the 2020-21 campaign, Arsenal completed the double. The 2022-23 season sees Chelsea host Arsenal on November 5 before they meet again at the Emirates next on April 29. One can expect fireworks and goals once again.

ARSTOT The North London derby promises to be engaging

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham holds utmost significance. The duels are edgy and nervy. The last 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Spurs was in 2009. Since then, 31 successive leagues games until now has witnessed goals. Most importantly, there have only been seven draws. Arsenal host Tottenham on October 1 before they meet once again on January 14.

MUNTOT United out to maintain the impetus over Tottenham

The Manchester United versus Tottenham matches in the Premier League have been fun to watch. United scored three goals in each of the last three games, winning them all. Prior to that, Spurs had drubbed United 6-1 at Old Trafford. The last encounter saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a hat-trick in a 3-2 win. United host Spurs on October 16 and April 26 (IST).

Fixtures A look at gameweek 1 fixtures

Saturday, August 6 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (12:30 AM), Fulham vs Liverpool (5:00 PM), Bournemouth vs Villa (7:30 PM), Leeds vs Wolves (7:30 PM) Leicester City vs Brentford (7:30 PM) Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest (7:30 PM) Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton (7:30 PM) Everton v Chelsea (10:00 PM) Sunday, August 7 Manchester United vs Brighton (6:30 PM), West Ham vs Man City (9:00 PM)