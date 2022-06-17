Sports

Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to win NBA championship

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 17, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

The Warriors claimed their seventh NBA title (Source: Twitter/@warriros)

Golden State Warriors defeated Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the NBA Championship on Thursday. The victory gave the Warriors their seventh NBA title and fourth in the last eight seasons. Warriors star Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. Earlier in the season, Curry broke the league's all-time three-point record. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Golden State Warriors have claimed their seventh NBA title (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017-18, and 2022).

They now have the second-most titles after Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics (17 each).

The Warriors broke a tie with Chicago Bulls, who own six NBA honors.

GSW had become the first team to reach the Finals six times in eight years since Chicago Bulls (1991-93, 1996-98).

Finals How did the match pan out?

Boston Celtics led 14-2 four minutes into the Finals. They had a lead of 27-22 in the first quarter. However, the Warriors bounced back fiercely in the second quarter, leading 21-0. They eventually won the second quarter 27-17. Celtics dominated the third quarter (27-22), while GSW had a slender lead in the fourth (27-24). The Warriors won the final 103-90 (aggregate).

Twitter Post How the 2021/22 NBA Playoffs panned out

The @warriors take home the NBA title 🏆



MVP Stephen Curry: NBA Finals MVP

Curry was named MVP of the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. He scored 34 points in the Finals, having registered seven assists and as many rebounds. Furthermore, the 34-year-old averaged 31.2 points in six games in the season. Curry has become the 10th player in NBA history to have registered over 200 career assists in the NBA Finals.

Feats Notable feats of Curry

Curry has won his fourth NBA Championship (2015, 2017-18, and 2022). He has become the seventh player in NBA history to win four-plus NBA titles and two MVP awards. Curry has now won 54 steals (NBA Finals), ninth-most among all-time leaders. He finished as the NBA three-point field goals leader for the seventh time (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2022).