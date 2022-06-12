Sports

South Africa beat India in 2nd T20I, lead series 2-0

Jun 12, 2022

Heinrich Klaasen played a match-winning knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa beat India in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The Proteas chased down 149, with Heinrich Klaasen playing the anchor. He rescued SA along with skipper Temba Bavuma after they suffered an early batting collapse. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an impressive spell, however, he lacked support from others. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

India were off to a patchy start after SA elected to field. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then restored the damage. India struggled in the middle overs, getting reduced to 98/5. Although the Indian batters failed to deliver, Dinesh Karthik gave India a solid finish. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early for India, but Klaasen fueled South Africa's run-chase eventually.

Knock Klaasen played a match-winning knock

Middle-order batter Klaasen played a match-winning knock for South Africa. The hard-hitter, who replaced injured Quinton de Kock, helped the Proteas recover from 29/3. He added over 60 runs with skipper Temba Bavuma. The former slammed his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. Klaasen also raced to 500 runs in the format. The right-handed smashed 81 off 46 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes).

Bhuvi Bhuvneshwar took four wickets in the match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on fire as South Africa began the run-chase. He sent back Reeza Hendricks (4), Dwaine Pretorius (4), and Rassie van der Dussen (1) in quick succession. Bhuvi dismissed the trio in the powerplay overs. The Indian pace spearhead registered remarkable figures of 4/13 in four overs. He was the only bowler to take three or more wickets in the match.

Information Second-most wickets in first over of a T20 inning

Bhuvneshwar now has 31 wickets in the first over of a T20 inning. He now has the second-most wickets in the opening over, having surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (30). Bhuvi is only behind Sohail Tanvir (36) on the list.

Twitter Post Another feat for Bhuvneshwar!

Most times bowling first over of a men's T20I innings:



50 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar 🇮🇳

43 - Bilal Khan 🇴🇲

38 - Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺

36 - Tim Southee 🇳🇿

34 - Mashrafe Mortaza 🇧🇩#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 12, 2022

Do you know? Rabada races to 50 T20I wickets

Rabada drew first blood for South Africa in the first over of the match. It was his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals. Rabada has become the fifth SA bowler to take 50 T20I wickets. He is just the second SA seamer to do so.