IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Pitch report, records, streaming details

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

The Arun Jaitley Stadium last hosted a T20I in 2019

India and South Africa are set to square off in a five-match T20I series. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, will host the series opener on Thursday. Notably, the iconic stadium in the national capital last hosted a T20I in 2019 (India vs Bangladesh). Over the years, the venue has seen several records being scripted. We take a look at the pitch report and records.

Report Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted six T20Is so far. Chasing sides have won three of those outings. The wicket has plenty to offer to both batters and bowlers. Anything around 160-170 would be a par total on this wicket. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees Celsius as the match progresses. Dew could play a role in the second innings.

Information A look at the streaming details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 HD, and Star Sports 3. The viewers can also live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription) and website. It will begin at 7 PM IST.

Records Arun Jaitley Stadium: Here are the interesting records

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, established in 1883, remains the second-oldest international venue in India after the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In 1999, India's legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble took a record 10 wickets in a Test innings against Pakistan here. In 2005, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar slammed his record-breaking 35th Test century at this venue. He broke the long-standing record of Sunil Gavaskar (34 tons).

Stats Jason Roy has the most runs at this venue

England opener Jason Roy has feasted on the batting opportunities at this venue. As per ESPNcricinfo, the talented batter has 125 runs from three matches, averaging 41.66. Shikhar Dhawan (121), Jos Buttler (104), and Rohit Sharma (89) follow suit. Meanwhile, English pacer Chris Jordan has claimed the most scalps here (6). David Willey (5) follows suit at an astonishing average of 13.20.

Information Highest T20I score at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India hold the record for the highest T20I score at Arun Jaitley Stadium (202/3 vs NZ, 2017). Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 80 each. Later, India restricted the visitors to 149/8, courtesy of spinners Axar Patel (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26).