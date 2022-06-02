Sports

England vs NZ, 1st Test: Visitors bowled out for 132

England's pacers were all over New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test at Lord's. The Kiwis were left stunned after electing to bat. The likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and debutant Matty Potts bowled excellent line and lengths to keep New Zealand at bay. The visitors were 39/6 at lunch before perishing in the second session for 132.

Day 1 England's positive body language does the trick

England started their new journey under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes on a positive and confident note. The body language was superb and the side stuck to the plans. Also, Stokes led the side well, keeping the slip cordon packed as the edges carried to the fielders. New Zealand looked nervous and didn't offer much pedigree after electing to bat.

Duo Anderson and Broad excel at the start

Will Young was the first to depart after getting an outside edge as Jonny Bairstow pulled off a blinder at slips. A back-foot shot against a length ball by Anderson saw Tom Latham get caught after a thick outside edge. Fellow veteran pacer Broad then got Devon Conway fending at a ball and getting an edge. NZ were reduced to 8/3.

Potts Potts impresses on debut

England pacer Potts claimed two crucial wickets inside five overs in his debut Test match. He dismissed Kane Williamson for two runs with the ball just nibbling outside the off stump. Williamson managed a nick to offer a catch. Potts then got Daryl Mitchell with a short ball as the batter played on to his stumps. He also got Tom Blundell castled.

Leach Leach suffers concussion, ruled out of first Test

England spinner Jack Leach has been withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand. He suffered symptoms of concussion after taking a heavy fall while chasing a ball to the boundary in the sixth over on Day 1. Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been called up as Leach's replacement. He will make his Test debut.

Anderson Key record for Anderson

Anderson gave away just four runs and claimed two wickets from his first six overs. His tally included five maidens, including the first four overs. As per BBC, it's is only the fourth time in 308 innings Anderson opened with four successive maidens and the second time he has taken two wickets in that spell, after a 2007 Test against India at The Oval.

Details NZ get past 100 as Colin de Grandhomme fights

After lunch, Anderson cramped Kyle Jamieson for room with a short ball and got him out. Anderson also dismissed Tim Southee, who looked to up the ante with some quick runs. He shared a 41-run stand alongside Colin de Grandhomme. NZ managed to get past 100 in the end with Grandhomme showing a fight (42*). Anderson leaked runs but finished with four scalps (4/66).