IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Ground stats of Boland Park

After conceding the three-match Test series 1-2 against South Africa, Team India will shift its focus to the upcoming three-match ODI series. The first ODI match will be played on Wednesday, January 19, at Boland Park in Paarl. It is slated to begin at 02:00 PM (IST). KL Rahul will lead India in ODIs as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been sidelined with injury.

Stat attack A look at India and SA's record at Boland Park

India and South Africa have never met at this venue in ODIs. India have played three ODIs here, won twice (against Kenya in 2001, and the Netherlands in 2003) while one match ended in a tie (against Zimbabwe in 1997). South Africa have played seven games here and won six of them. One ODI between SA and England in December 2020 was canceled.

Totals A look at the key team numbers

The highest total on this venue in ODIs is held by South Africa (353/6) against Bangladesh in 2017. The second spot in this list is reserved by India - 351/3 versus Kenya in 2001. South Africa hold the next two sports - 301/8 versus Sri Lanka in 2012 and 291/7 versus Australia 2020. Canada (36) and Sri Lanka (43) have posted the lowest scores.

Runs ABD is the highest scorer

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers is the leading run-getter at this venue. He has scored 235 runs in three games at 78.33 with his highest score being 176. He is followed by Hashim Amla, who has amassed 210 runs at 70.00. The next four spots are held by Sachin Tendulkar (204), Heinrich Klaasen (182), Jacques Kallis (172), and Sourav Ganguly (157).

Wickets Kumble and Phehlukwayo dominate in terms of wickets

Anil Kumble and Andile Phehlukwayo are the most successful bowlers here with seven wickets each. Pakistan's Wasim Akram and the Netherlands' TBM De Leede have picked up six wickets each. Zimbabwe's Eddo Brandes, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, SA's LS Tsotsobe, India's Javagal Srinath, and South Africa's Imran Tahir have picked five wickets each.

Stands A look at the partnership records

Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for highest partnership at the venue. The duo added 258 runs in 2001 against Kenya while opening India's batting. The second spot in this list is reserved by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. The two added 149 runs for the fifth wicket here in 2020 against Australia. Amla and Kallis have added 144 runs versus SL (2012).

Information Dravid holds a special feat

India's head coach Rahul Dravid holds the record for affecting the most number of dismissals at Boland Park as wicket-keeper - 5 (3 catches and 2 stumpings). Former Pakistan keeper Rashid Latif has five dismissals (5 catches) under his name as well.