Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 12, 2022, 09:59 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray was beaten by Matteo Berrettini (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Matteo Berrettini defeated Andy Murray in the 2022 Stuttgart Open final on Sunday. He overcame Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in a closely fought contest. The Italian had earlier missed the clay season after undergoing a minor operation on his right hand in late March. However, he showed his class, getting to a win-loss record of 28-6 on grass. Here's more.

Stats Berrettini hits 19 aces against Murray

Berrettini took two hours and 35 minutes to beat Murray. Notably, the Italian showed his class by serving 19 aces in the match. Murray served seven aces. Both players also had three double faults each. With his victory, Berrettini has improved to 2-1 in his ATP H2H series against the former world number one.

Do you know? Perfect 9-0 record at the ATP 250 event

The 26-year-old Berrettini now holds a perfect 9-0 record at the ATP 250 event, He went on to won the title in his only previous appearance in Stuttgart in 2019. Berrettini also clinched the crown on grass at The Queen's Club last year.

Information Berrettini scripts this record

As per Opta, Matteo Berrettini is the player with the most matches won (27), titles (3) and finals (4) in the ATP Tour on grass since 2019.

Information Berrettini has now won six ATP titles

Berrettini has now won six ATP titles in his career. He has a 13-6 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to this, he had lost in the round of 16 at Indian Wells. Notbaly, he had reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open.