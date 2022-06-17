Sports

Netherlands vs England: Salt, Malan, Buttler slam centuries- Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

England batters ran riot against Netherlands (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler struck hundreds as England ran riot in the first ODI versus the Netherlands at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday. Salt smashed 122 and added a 222-run stand for the second wicket alongside Malan. After his dismissal, Malan and Buttler got into the act to floor the Dutch. England posted the highest score in ODI's history (498-4).

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a sensational batting display by England, as they came out all guns blazing.

Both Salt and Malan struck maiden ODI hundreds and got their runs at a rate of over 100.

And then the in-form Buttler made things worse for Netherlands.

He struck a century in 47 balls, dealing in boundaries.

The trio displayed one of the best collective ODI batting.

Salt Salt impresses for England upfront

Salt looked like a man on a mission, setting his intentions clear right from the beginning. He played some gorgeous strokes across the field. The England opener smashed 14 fours and three sixes. He brought up his century off 82 balls. In four ODIs, he now has 226 runs at 56.50. He has a strike rate of 124.18.

Stand Record stand for Salt and Malan

Salt and Malan added 222 runs for the second wicket. They consumed 166 balls to bring up a 200-run stand. This is now England's third-highest stand for the second wicket in ODIs. This is also the 12th 200-plus stand for England in ODIs. Malan and Buttler added 184 runs for the 3rd wicket. This is England's eighth stand of 180-plus for the third wicket.

Information Malan plays a special knock

Malan scored 125 runs from 109 balls, slamming nine fours and three sixes. In seven ODIs, Malan now has 283 runs at 56.50. This was his maiden hundred and third fifty-plus score.

Buttler 10th ODI ton and 4,000 runs for Buttler

Buttler played a blinder for England and helped his side get past the 450-run mark. Buttler, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, has scored the second-fastest century for England in ODIs. Buttler slammed his 10th ODI hundred and registered his best score as well. He has also surpassed the 4,000-run mark, becoming the 11th batter to score 4,000-plus runs for England.