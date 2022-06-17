Sports

IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Temba Bavuma elects to field

India would look to level the series 2-2 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and South Africa square off in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The hosts need a win at any expense to level the series 2-2. Besides, SA are a win away from sealing the series. The news from the center is that South African captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this outing. Chasing sides have won two of the three T20Is played here. It has been a high-scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 183. Pacers have been more influential than spinners. As for the weather, it will be a cloudy affair in Rajkot. Humidity levels will rise as the game progresses.

Players Key players for the 4th T20I

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ishan Kishan has scored 453 runs in 13 T20Is, averaging 37.75. Harshal Patel has claimed 17 scalps in 11 T20Is at 19.52. He notched his best figures (4/25) in the last outing. Kagiso Rabada has 51 wickets in 43 T20Is while averaging 26.00. Against India, David Miller has smacked 186 runs at a stupendous rate of 145.31.

Streak Will India keep their streak alive?

India have not lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Australia were the last side to beat India in their own backyard (won 2-0). Since November 2019, India have won seven back-to-back T20I series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). Notably, India have never won a T20I series against South Africa in home conditions.