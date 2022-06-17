Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Chelsea

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

Rudiger has joined Real on a free transfer (Photo credit: Twitter/@ToniRuediger)

Chelsea have a crucial 2022 summer transfer window as they seek to make valuable additions. On May 30, Chelsea's £4.25bn sale to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital was completed. This brought an end to the Roman Abramovich era with the club being put up for sale in March. We decode Chelsea's summer transfer window plans.

Duo Defenders Rudiger and Christensen have left the Blues

Antonio Rudiger signed a four-year deal with Real Madrid. Notably, Chelsea tried renewing Rudiger's contract but the player turned down the offer. He joined Los Blancos on a free transfer. Rudiger will be earning £340,000 per week. Meanwhile, Barcelona have already agreed a deal with Christensen, who didn't extend his contract with Chelsea. He hasn't been registered yet because of Financial Fair Play situation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin and since then the consortium fought off 11 serious rivals to become the new owners.

They have major work in their hands to address key areas.

Chelsea have already seen Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger snub new deals and move to Spain.

Marcos Alonso is expected to leave and Romelu Lukaku wants out.

Lukaku Lukakun ready to reduce his salary for Inter move

Despite re-joining Chelsea last summer after having spent just one season at Inter, Lukaku is pushing for a return. Lukaku joined Chelsea for a club-record sum of £97.5m. As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Inter will have a new direct contact. Inter are set to improve their loan bid as they cannot afford a direct fee. Lukaku is ready to reduce his salary.

Kounde Chelsea could suffer a blow in pursuit of Kounde

As per Romano, a deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde is till priority for Chelsea. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants him and talks well advanced on player side too. However, the Frenchman could snub Chelsea for a move to Barcelona. Reports state that he is tempted by Barca's offer and is awaiting on the developments.

Do you know? Saul has returned to Atletico

Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid following a loan spell with Chelsea. He went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. The 27-year-old started only five Premier League games last season.

Players Key players linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven mid-fielder Ibrahima Sangare. As per Sky Sports, Sangare is believed to have a £29.9m release clause in his contract. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembele. He is yet to accept Barca's offer of an extension. Besides Dembele, Chelsea are also keen on Inter's Denzel Dumfries.

Names Several other names in Chelsea's radar

Chelsea are considering a move for goal-keeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer should Kepa Arrizabalaga exit Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to rival Real Madrid in the battle to sign highly-rated Chicago Fire keeper Gabriel Slonina. Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is a target as well. Josko Gvardiol holds interest from Chelsea as the Blues aim to bolster the backline.

Information Alonso and Azpilicueta could depart

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is on the verge of leaving Chelsea and is said to be joining Barcelona. Besides Alonso, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta also has an offer ready from Barca and a clarity is expected in coming weeks.