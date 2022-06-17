Sports

England break their own record, smash highest total in ODIs

Written by V Shashank Jun 17, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Jos Buttler slammed second fastest hundred for England in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, England smacked the highest total in ODIs against the Netherlands in the first of the three-match ODI series. England smashed 498/4 in 50 overs, breaking the previous record set by themselves against Australia (481/6) in 2018. Notably, this is England's fifth 400-plus score in the 50-overs format. The trio of Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler clocked hundreds. Here's more.

ODIs England now have five 400-plus scores

England's top scores in ODIs read 498/4 vs the Netherlands, 481/6 vs Australia, 444/3 vs Pakistan, 418/6 vs WI, and 408/9 vs NZ. As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has five scores of 400-plus. Their scores read 418/5 vs WI, 414/7 vs SL, 413/5 vs Bermuda, 404/5 vs SL, and 401/3 vs SA.

Duo SL, Australia have crossed the 400-run mark on two occasions

SL hold the record of the fourth-highest score in ODIs. They smacked a whopping 443/9 against the Netherlands. Sanath Jayasuriya (104-ball 157) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (78-ball 117) were the bulk aggregators. Later, SL smashed India for 411/8 in Rajkot. Meanwhile, Australia's top scores in ODIs read: 434/4 vs SA (lost) and 417/6 vs Afghanistan (won).

402/2 vs IRE New Zealand have the honors to their name

New Zealand too have had the fortune of getting past the herculean run-mark in this format. They attained the feat against Ireland in a tri-series involving hosts Scotland. Batting first, NZ ripped apart the Irishmen to hoard 402/2 in 50 overs. Openers James Marshall (161) and Brendon McCullum (166) scored the chunk of runs. Ross Taylor (24-ball 59*) played a valiant knock as well.