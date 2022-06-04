Sports

IND vs SA, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Delhi will host the first T20I on June 9 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are set to host South Africa for a five-T20I series, starting June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The hosts are unbeaten in 12 T20Is at present. It will be South Africa's first T20I series to India since September 2019. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H H2H record: India 9-6 South Africa

India have a lead over South Africa as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 15 matches, with India winning nine. Meanwhile, South Africa have claimed six victories. Interestingly, both sides have won five matches each in the bilateral series. The last T20I series between India and South Africa was drawn 1-1.

Information India have won three T20I series against SA

India and South Africa have squared off in six bilateral T20I series. India have won three (2006, 2011, and 2018), while the Proteas have won two (2012 and 2015). One series ended in a draw (2019).

Record India aim to extend their winning streak

India are yet to lose a T20I since October 2021. They have won 12 T20Is on the trot ever since, the joint-most successive wins by a team in the shortest format with Afghanistan (February 2018 to September 2019) and Romania (October 2020 to September 2021). India can go the extra mile if they win the first T20I against the Proteas.

Rahul KL Rahul set to touch the 2,000-run mark

KL Rahul, who will lead India against SA, is 169 short of reaching the 2,000-run mark in T20Is. The stylish batter would become only the third Indian besides Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reach the tally. Overall, he would be the 16th batter to do so. He could even surpass Kane Williamson (2,021) to become the 13th highest run-getter in this format.

Chahal Chahal set to become India's leading wicket-taker (T20s)

Leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, is set to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, the 31-year-old has picked 274 wickets from 242 T20Is at an average of 24.03. He is only behind R Ashwin (276) in terms of T20I wickets among Indians. Earlier this year, Chahal surpassed Piyush Chawla (270) on the wickets tally.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is one away from completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi is set to complete 60 wickets in the shortest format. The first T20I will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. The iconic stadium in the national capital last hosted the first T20I between India and Bangladesh in 2019 (Bangladesh won).