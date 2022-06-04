Sports

Under-19 cricket: Nepal bowled out for eight runs by UAE

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

UAE chased the total in seven deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket is certainly a game of uncertainties! Time and again, the sport has produced some bizarre moments. On Saturday, an ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia qualifier match between Nepal and UAE ended in a similar fashion. UAE bowled out Nepal for just eight runs before chasing the total off seven deliveries. For UAE, seamer Mahika Gaur did most of the damage.

Match How did the match pan out?

Nepal suffered a terrible batting collapse after electing to bat first in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia qualifier. The side could only bat 8.1 overs, with six of their batters departing for a duck. Sneh Mahara was the top scorer for Nepal (three runs off 10 balls). As stated, the UAE openers chased down the paltry total in just seven balls.

Information Mahika Gaur and Indhuja Nandakumar tore apart Nepal batters

UAE fast bowlers Mahika Gaur and Indhuja Nandakumar snapped up eight wickets between them with the new ball, providing early breakthroughs. The former ran through the Nepal batting line-up with figures of 5/2.

Incident When Nagaland were bowled out for two runs

As per a report in Reuters, an Indian state side was bowled out for just two runs in an official 50-over match in 2017. It was also an Under-19 match (between Nagaland and Kerala). For Nagaland, opener Menka scored one run, while the only other run came from a wide. Notably, the first run in the match was scored after the sixth over.

Details U-19 T20 WC qualifier (women's): Key details

Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Qatar, and UAE are featuring in the ongoing T20 World Cup Asia qualifier. The winner will book a berth in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup set to be held in January 2023 in South Africa. Nepal, who were humiliated by UAE, won their first match, having dismissed Qatar for 38. They won the match by 79 runs.