Indian Premier League 2022: GT's season in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 30, 2022, 08:30 am 2 min read

GT won the IPL 2022 tile (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title on Sunday. Opting to bat first, RR posted 130/9 in 20 overs. In response, GT were 23/2 before they kept calm and got the job done (133/3). GT had earlier topped the league standings and reached the final, defeating RR in Qualifier1. This was a perfect season for the Titans.

Group stage A look at GT's run in the group stage

GT won their first three games, defeating LSG, DC, and PBKS respectively. They suffered a defeat against SRH before going on a roll. They won five successive matches next. Post that, GT lost in successive games versus PBKS and MI. They won against LSG and CSK before suffering a defeat in the final league game versus RCB.

Wins GT beat RR in Qualifier 1 and final

In Qualifier 1, RR posted 188/6 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 89. In response, GT (191/3) got the job done in 19.3 overs. David Miller scored 68* runs. In the final, Buttler managed 39 runs as RR struggled to find a way. In response, GT batted sensibly to win by seven wickets.

Do you know? 20 points collected by GT

Having played 14 games, GT pocketed 10 wins and 4 losses. They collected 20 points and finished as the table-toppers. They had a NRR of +0.316.

Players A look at the top performers for GT

Skipper Hardik Pandya scored 487 runs at 44.27. He was followed by Shubman Gill, who managed 483 runs at 34.50. The consistent David Miller hammered 481 runs at a staggering 68.71. With the ball, Mohammed Shami grabbed 20 scalps at 24.40. Rashid Khan took 19 scalps at 22.15. Lockie Ferguson claimed 12 scalps.

Performers GT's key performers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As perESPNcricinfo, Wriddhiman Saha hammered the most runs in the PP overs for GT (217). In the middle overs, Pandya scored a staggering 332 runs. In the death overs, Miller struck 174 runs. Among bowlers, Shami took the most wickets at the death (8). Rashid claimed the most wickets in middle overs (17). In PP overs, Shami claimed 11 scalps.

Performance GT's numbers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As perESPNcricinfo, GT compiled the third-highest number of runs in the powerplay in IPL 2022 (740). GT also finished as the third-highest scorers in middle overs (7-15). They piled up a tally of 1,275 runs in the middle overs. Titans did well in the death overs, piling up the second-most runs (648).