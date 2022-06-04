Sports

Iga Swiatek wins 2022 French Open: Decoding her career achievements

Iga Swiatek wins 2022 French Open: Decoding her career achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 04, 2022, 08:26 pm 3 min read

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

The 2022 French Open saw Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff in the women's singles final on Saturday. She beat Gauff in straight sets (6-1, 6-3). With this win, Swiatek has won her sixth straight title this year. This is also her second Grand Slam title, with both trophies won at Roland Garros. We decode her career achievements.

Records Swiatek smashes these records post her French Open win

As per Opta, Swiatek has become the sixth player to win her first two finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era after Margaret Court, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Justine Henin, and Serena Williams. Swiatek has become the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006. She is the fifth top seed to win the French Open in 25 years.

Tally Swiatek equals this record of Venus Williams

Swiatek has won 35 straight matches, since her round of 16 loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. By beating Gauff here in the Paris final, Polish star Swiatek now has the joint-longest streak of this century, equaling Venus Williams' record of 35 straight wins set in 2000. She has also steered clear of Serena Williams, who won 34 straight matches in 2013.

Titles Sixth successive title for Swiatek in 2022

Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She dropped just one set in the tournament. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open trophies followed suit as Swiatek dropped one set across both tournaments. Last month, she claimed the Italian Open title. And now, she has won the French Open.

Slams Swiatek's Grand Slam numbers

Swiatek has a 21-2 record at Roland Garros. In four seasons here, she has one fourth-round appearance (2019), one quarter-final appearance (2021), and two titles (2020 and 2022). She has a 12-4 record at Australian Open. Her best record here is the semi-final appearance in 2022. She has a 3-2 record at Wimbledon and 6-3 record at US Open. Overall, her count is 42-11.

Swiatek has won nine career titles to date. Titles won in 2022 - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, and French Open. Titles won in 2021 - Adelaide and Rome. Titles won in 2020 - French Open.

Information Second player to script this record

As per Opta, Swiatek is the second player in the 2000s to win six titles in the first six months of the year after Serena Williams in 2013 (Brisbane, Miami, Charleston, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros).

Do you know? 44-3 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek is ranked the number one player in the WTA Rankings. She took over the number one spot from the recently retired Ashleigh Barty in April. She has a 44-3 win-loss record in 2022.