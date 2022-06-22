Eastbourne International: Muguruza ousted by Giorgi; Kvitova progresses
Spain's Garbine Muguruza was handed a defeat by Camila Giorgi in the round of 16 at Eastbourne International on Wednesday. Muguruza suffered a defeat in straight sets. She went down in a 5-7, 3-6 contest. Giorgi will face Viktoriya Tomova in the quarters. She ousted Kirsten Flipkens in the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova came from behind to defeat Katie Boulter.
Giorgi has moved into her third career quarter-final in Eastbourne. She had reached the last eight here in 2014 and then the semis in 2021. The Italian has also reached her back-to-back quarter-finals on grass this season, following a last-eight run in Birmingham last week. As per WTA, Giorgi's victory is her 15th career Top 10 win, and second of 2022.
This was the fifth career meeting between Muguruza and Giorgi. The latter has taken a 3-2 lead in the WTA H2H meetings. Prior to this clash, they had met at 2016 Wimbledon, where Muguruza claimed a win in three sets. Meanwhile, Muguruza now has an 8-11 win-loss record in 2022. On the other hand, Giorgi has a 12-10 record this year.
Earlier, world number 169 Jodie Burrage of Great Britain swept past number one seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4, 6-3 to claim a spot in the round of 16. Burrage eased past Badosa in just 1 hour and 13 minutes to notch her first Top 10 win. She face No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round.
Tomova had two win two matches in the qualifying round before downing Shelby Rogers in the round of 32. In the round of 16, she overcame Flipkens in three sets. She prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Tomova will face Giorgi for the first time.
Giorgi finished with 30 winners to 33 unforced errors. Muguruza managed only 10 winners to 26 unforced errors. Giorgi served three aces compared to Muguruza's one. She committed seven double faults, whereas, Muguruza clocked six. Giorgi converted four of the five break points.
Kvitova went down against Boulter in the first set, losing 5-7. However, she responded in style, taking the second 6-0. The third set was close before Kvitova went on to seal the same 7-5. The 32-year-old Kvitova now has a 12-13 win-loss record this season. This was the first meeting between Kvitova and Boulter. Both players made eight double faults.