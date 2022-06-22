Sports

Eastbourne International: Muguruza ousted by Giorgi; Kvitova progresses

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 07:50 pm 3 min read

Garbine Muguruza was beaten by Camila Giorgi (Photo credit: Twitter/@GarbiMuguruza)

Spain's Garbine Muguruza was handed a defeat by Camila Giorgi in the round of 16 at Eastbourne International on Wednesday. Muguruza suffered a defeat in straight sets. She went down in a 5-7, 3-6 contest. Giorgi will face Viktoriya Tomova in the quarters. She ousted Kirsten Flipkens in the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova came from behind to defeat Katie Boulter.

Giorgi 15th career Top 10 win for Giorgi

Giorgi has moved into her third career quarter-final in Eastbourne. She had reached the last eight here in 2014 and then the semis in 2021. The Italian has also reached her back-to-back quarter-finals on grass this season, following a last-eight run in Birmingham last week. As per WTA, Giorgi's victory is her 15th career Top 10 win, and second of 2022.

Giorgi Giorgi gains a 3-2 lead in the H2H meetings

This was the fifth career meeting between Muguruza and Giorgi. The latter has taken a 3-2 lead in the WTA H2H meetings. Prior to this clash, they had met at 2016 Wimbledon, where Muguruza claimed a win in three sets. Meanwhile, Muguruza now has an 8-11 win-loss record in 2022. On the other hand, Giorgi has a 12-10 record this year.

Badosa Badosa stunned by Burrage

Earlier, world number 169 Jodie Burrage of Great Britain swept past number one seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4, 6-3 to claim a spot in the round of 16. Burrage eased past Badosa in just 1 hour and 13 minutes to notch her first Top 10 win. She face No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round.

Information Tomova downs Flipkens in three sets

Tomova had two win two matches in the qualifying round before downing Shelby Rogers in the round of 32. In the round of 16, she overcame Flipkens in three sets. She prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Tomova will face Giorgi for the first time.

Information Key details from the Muguruza vs Giorgi encounter

Giorgi finished with 30 winners to 33 unforced errors. Muguruza managed only 10 winners to 26 unforced errors. Giorgi served three aces compared to Muguruza's one. She committed seven double faults, whereas, Muguruza clocked six. Giorgi converted four of the five break points.

Kvitova Kvitova made to work hard by Boulter

Kvitova went down against Boulter in the first set, losing 5-7. However, she responded in style, taking the second 6-0. The third set was close before Kvitova went on to seal the same 7-5. The 32-year-old Kvitova now has a 12-13 win-loss record this season. This was the first meeting between Kvitova and Boulter. Both players made eight double faults.